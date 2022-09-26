Blue Raider Recap Sep. 19-25

Story by Connor Smith/ Contributing Writer

Golf

MTSU golf had a busy week as the men’s team traveled to Jackson, TN for the Grover Page Classic, and the women’s team traveled to Franklin, TN for the Mason Rudolph Championship.

The men’s team produced three top 50 golfers, including Markus Varjun who shot four under par for the tournament and finished tied for 8th.

The women’s team had a rough day on the course, finishing 14th in the Mason Rudolph Championship.

Women’s Volleyball

The red-hot Lady Blue Raiders entered the week with a record of 10-3 looking for two more wins against Alabama A&M and Western Kentucky.

The Lady Blue Raiders dominated Alabama A&M, winning the match 3-0, and freshman phenom Adri Rhoda led the way with nine kills to power the Lady Raiders past Alabama A&M.

Coach Crawford’s squad entered Saturday prepared to take on No. 24 ranked Western Kentucky.

The Blue Raiders lost the match 3-0 but they made it competitive, losing by only two points in two of their three sets.

The blue raiders finish the week with an 11-4 overall record.

Track & Field/Cross Country

MTSU shined in the Cowboy Jamboree at Oklahoma State University Saturday afternoon with three competitors finishing in the top 50%.

MTSU’s own Vincent Yegon finished in the top 100 with a compiled time of 24:35:1, including top 50 finishes in the 7k and 8k. Habtamu Geta finished at #110 and Hillary Kimaiyo finished 112th out of 249 competitors on Saturday.

Football

The MTSU football team rode into Hard Rock Stadium as a 27 point underdog against the No. 25 ranked Miami Hurricanes.

The Blue Raiders intercepted Miami quarterback Tyler Van Dyke twice in the first quarter which was capped off by a Zaylin Wood pick-6 and two Chase Cunningham touchdowns to give the Blue Raiders a 24-10 lead at the half.

In the second half, Cunningham picked up where he left off with a 69-yard touchdown pass to Elijah Metcalf to take a 31-10 lead and stun the Canes.

Heading into the fourth quarter, the Blue Raiders held a 31-17 lead until Cunningham connected with DJ England-Chisolm for a 98-yard touchdown, matching the longest play in MTSU history.

MTSU defeated Miami 45-31 and got their first ranked win in program history.

Looking Ahead

MTSU is set to take on UTSA at Johnny “Red” Floyd Stadium on Friday Sep. 30 and will be retiring Kevin Byard’s jersey.

Women’s tennis is hosting the MTSU Invitational at the Adams Tennis Complex on Friday Sep.30.

Women’s golf is playing in the Evie Odom Invitational in Norfolk, VA.

Women’s volleyball travels to Birmingham, AL to play a match with UAB.