MTSU Tabletop Club goes to State-Wide Gaming Convention

Middle Tennessee State University Tabletop Club members were able to attend Tennessee Game Days, a state-wide gaming convention at the Marriot in Cool Springs.
The fall convention was raising money for Extra Gaming for Extra Life, where the attendees were able to donate to the Children’s Miracle Network that funds local children’s hospitals. The proceeds from this year’s event are going to the Monroe Carrell Jr. Children’s Hospital at Vanderbilt.
“I have a board game that I really enjoy, that I play with my family. I found a copy here that’s like an old one that I’ve been looking for. I bought it and then I played a game with five other people that had never played it before. Every single one of them said they loved it. And that just feels awesome because it’s one of my favorite games I got to share it and everyone’s like, yeah, that was great,” Garretson said.
MTSU student Sophia Watts enjoyed getting to be able to make friends and play a lot of games.
“I don’t really know anyone super well from the club. So now I feel like I have a lot of solid friends after this,” Watts said.
Ryan Nedrow got to buy and play games he hasn’t got to play this. “Best moment has been in my first game of ‘Blood on the Clock Tower’, being the adversary to the group and winning, I had no clue what I was doing, but I had some really, really, great teammates,” Nedrow said.
