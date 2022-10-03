Blue Raider Recap Sep. 26-Oct. 3

MTSU fans fill the seats of Johnny "Red" Floyd Stadium. Photo by Reggie Johnson.

Story by Phinehas Rollman/ Contributing Writer

Softball

The Blue Raider softball team opened their fall season on Wednesday Sept. 28 against the Volunteer State Community College Pioneers.

MTSU rallied with a three run ninth inning courtesy of Abby Shoulders to pick up the 6-5 win.

The Blue Raiders carried this momentum into the weekend where they picked up two wins.

On Saturday MTSU defeated Trevecca Nazarene University by a score of 8-4.

On Sunday Oct. 2, the Blue Raiders overwhelmed Jackson State Community College by a score of 37-1. 15 of those runs came in the fifth inning.

Football

Coming off the heels of the historic route of Miami, the MTSU football team entered Friday night’s conference opener looking to extend their win streak.

The Blue Raiders battled throughout in their bout against UTSA, but eventually came up a couple of plays short.

Down two scores, the defense made a huge play with a pick-six by Jordan Branch, cutting UTSA’s lead to just one possession.

The Blue Raiders offense came up empty the rest of the game, and UTSA’s insurance score late in the fourth cemented their win with a final score of 45-30.

Volleyball

MTSU’s volleyball team traveled to Birmingham, Al this weekend for a matchup against conference foe UAB.

The Blue Raiders were down two sets to one heading into the fourth set. Facing defeat, MTSU fought back with a 25-16 victory, forcing a fifth set.

They fell in heartbreaking fashion, losing by just two points with a final score of 16-14 in the fifth set.

MTSU returned on Sunday against FIU, handling them in four sets.

The Blue Raiders produced a season high 14 blocks in the match, led by senior Kaylee Oscarson who recorded seven.

Women’s soccer

The MTSU Blue Raider soccer team invited WKU to Murfreesboro on Sunday.

After giving up an early goal, MTSU tied it in the 46th minute with Emma Peterson’s second goal of the season.

The game ended in a 1-1 tie.

Tennis

Both the men ‘s and women’s tennis teams were in action last weekend.

The men’s team picked up two statement wins in Tulsa, Ok over the weekend, led by Oskar Poulsen.

The sophomore star picked up wins over Auburn’s Spencer Gray, and Emir Sendogan of Rice, giving him the victories he needed to advance to the qualifying round of the ITA All-American Championships.

The women’s team hosted the MTSU invitational over the weekend. Beginning on Friday, the Blue Raiders picked up three single’s wins and four doubles wins

On Saturday, they picked up three single’s wins and two double’s wins.

MTSU ended the weekend dominating the single’s circuit, picking up four wins as well as one double’s win.

Looking ahead

The men’s tennis team will stay in Oklahoma all week continuing the ITA championship.

MTSU’s men’s golf team is in Dallas, Tx for the Trinity Forest Invitational.

On Thursday Oct. 6, the women’s soccer team travels to North Carolina to take on Charlotte University, and then Louisiana Tech on Sunday.

The volleyball team will face UTSA in a conference match on Friday Oct. 7.

The Blue Raider football team travels to Birmingham, Al for a gridiron match with UAB.

Finally, the softball team seeks to keep up their undefeated start with two matchups this weekend. They play Columbia State Community College and Snead State Community College. Both games will be played at the Blue Raiders Softball Field.