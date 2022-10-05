Author and MTSU Alum Becca Andrews comes home for first book signing

Becca Andrews, MTSU alum and author of upcoming book “No Choice: The Destruction of Roe v. Wade and the Fight to Protect a Fundemental American Right,” spoke at MTSU on Tuesday to Professor Leon Alligood’s Advanced Reporting class. After everyone grabbed donuts and introduced themselves to the first time author, she discussed how she was able to write a book on a sensitive topic like abortion during a pandemic and how her past work as reporter for and then editor-in-chief at Sidelines and a reporter at Mother Jones helped her find her voice to make her not only into a better reporter, but a better author.

The book came about after an article she wrote in 2017 for Mother Jones about a student in Mississippi attempting to receive abortion care. The original article was scooped by Buzzfeed. Andrews said that was absolutely “the worst feeling.” After the article was published, her editor asked if she had thought about writing a book, and development of a larger narrative began.

Andrews with a copy of her book, “No Choice.”

She finished the book just before the Dobbs decision overturned Roe v. Wade, but given the content of the book, she had to go back and edit any main points to include provisions for post-Roe. Even with those obstacles, Andrews was able to progress with her book and even move the publishing date up a couple of months.

Andrews said she believes her love for storytelling and knack for writing comes from being a life-long reader. When she was young, still at an age where she was being read to aloud, her mother was diagnosed with a brain tumor. She memorized the stories her mother would read to her and read them back to her.

She worked at sidelines throughout her time at MTSU, working up to the editor-in-chief position from 2012 to 2013. She said, “If you want a career in journalism, write for your student newspaper. it gave me the space to learn on my feet,” crediting her current success in part to her work at Sidelines and the people she met along the way. Speaking on the current state of journalism, Andrews said that right now, the world is “unstable and chaotic and beautiful and messy, and you get to make meaning of all the chaos.”

After all was said and done, Andrews handed out advanced copies of her book to the class and proceeded to sign her first copy, bringing her career full circle.