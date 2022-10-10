Blue Raider Recap Oct. 4-9

The Lady Raiders jump to block the ball. Photo by Lucas Larkin.

Story by Connor Smith/ Contributing Writer

Tennis

The Blue Raiders men’s tennis team had a very impressive showing at the ITA All-American Championships in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

The Blue Raider’s dominant duo of Oskar Brostrom Poulsen and Francisco Rocha made it to the round of 32; however, they were matched up with the second ranked doubles team in the nation, the Trojans of USC.

MTSU fell to USC in three sets.

As for the women, they played in the June Stewart Invitational in Nashville, TN.

The Blue Raiders had a rough tournament but showed improvement, including a win over the Purdue Boilermakers Sunday afternoon.

Golf

MTSU took a road trip down to the Trinity Forest Invitational in Dallas, TX for a three-day series with some of college golf’s finest teams.

The Blue Raiders struggled, finishing three over par and 11th overall in the tournament.

Owen Stamper finished in the top 30%.

Softball

The Blue Raiders have started off the fall season hot winning all six of their games and outscoring their opponents 106-12.

They went 3-0 last week following their wins against Bevill State, Columbia State, and Snead State.

MTSU has been on a tear courtesy of an offense full of fireworks and a strong pitching staff. The Blue Raiders look to keep winning when Wallace state and Cleveland State come to town as the Raiders look to end the fall season 8-0.

Soccer

Women’s soccer had yet another disappointing finishing as they hit the road in Charlotte, NC to face the 49ers.

Coach Rhoden’s squad tied the 49ers giving them their third tie of the season.

Finishing off the week was a trip to Louisiana Tech; the Blue Raiders however were met by a gritty Bulldogs squad who sent the Blue Raiders home with a 3-4 loss bringing MTSU’s record to 2-7-3 on the year.

Volleyball

The volleyball team hosted UTSA and the Blue Raiders lost 3-1 Friday afternoon.

Football

Coming off a tough loss against the UTSA Roadrunners, the Raiders looked to bounce back at UAB but were instead stunned by the blazers.

MTSU lost 41-14 in Birmingham but look to get things rolling again when rival Western Kentucky comes to Murfreesboro for homecoming on Oct. 15.