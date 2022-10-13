Student Support Services hosts Pumpkin Painting

Serlita Rangel (right) and her friend getting ready to paint. Photo by Jordan Reining.

TRIO Student Support Services (SSS) hosted a pumpkin painting and movie night on Oct. 5 for its members in the spirit of the Halloween season.

SSS provides first generation, income eligible students with counseling, advisors, workshops and more. These events are open to members only, but you can join if eligible on their page on the Middle Tennessee State University Website.

The event went on from 5-8 p.m., with students able to paint pumpkins while watching ‘Hocus Pocus 2’.

TRIO is a federally funded program that helps members throughout their college career.

“This is my first event. It looked really fun and I enjoy painting, so it was right up my alley,” said freshman Abigail Calzada.

SSS hosts events all year, like pumpkin painting, for students to relax and meet other students.

Members can enjoy a low stress environment with other students while learning various skills and having fun.

Some painted pumpkins from the event. Photos by Jordan Reining

Emily Loveday, a sophomore, attended yoga class, a cooking class and a game night. The cooking class event was her favorite.

“We’ve had a yoga event and that was really fun, it was a very destressing event and I got to meet a lot of new people,” said Senior Serlita Rangel.

Rangel was able to become a mentor to other students through TRIO. The events and workshops they hosted allowed her to gain valuable leadership skills.

In the spirit of fall, TRIO is also hosting a Halloween movie night. Many members were looking forward to fall themed activities.

“I wanted to do a corn maze photoshoot, pumpkin carving, and some of the homecoming events that we have coming up,” said Rangel.

The pumpkin painting was a success, with everyone using it as a creative outlet.

To contact Lifestyles Editor Ethan Pickering, email lifestyles@mtsusidelines.com.

For more news, visit www.mtsusidelines.com, or follow us on Facebook at MTSU Sidelines or on Twitter at @Sidelines_News