MTSU Homecoming Parade 2022

Photos and Caption by Stephanie Hall | Contributing Writer

With Middle Tennessee State University homecoming, comes the annual homecoming parade. With floats, the band and a lot of cars, this year’s parade hyped up all Blue Raider fans for the big game against Western Kentucky University on Oct. 15.

President and Mrs. McPhee drives by and throw candy in parade. Alana Vaught, class of 2013, throws candy to parade-goers as a distinguished alum. Jackie Morgan, class of 2008, rides through the parade as a distinguished alum. Ed Arming, class of 1978, waves to the crowd as a distinguished alum. Alumni Association follows behind the distinguished alum. MTSU’s Band of Blue makes their way down the parade route. The saxophones dance to ‘Hey Baby’ during the parade. MTSU Cheer team walks down and hypes up the audience during the parade. The color guard stops with the rest of the band and perform for the crowd in front of the Alumni house. The BSCC holds up signs to cheer on MTSU. Homecoming court members Summer Lester-Jones and Jacob Callahan have fun while in the parade. Homecoming members Myron Braden and Kennedy Hampton throw candy to parade-goers. Carson Wright and Joelie Young wave to the crowd. Homecoming nominees Abigail Smith and Nate Talley enjoy the parade and throw candy to the crowd. MTSU’s Women’s Basketball team hands out the upcoming basketball schedule. MTSU Men’s Basketball team walks down the parade route. The Student Government Association hypes up the crowd with chants. LaShan Dixon, the United States of America Mrs. 2022 and MTSU alum waves to the crowd.

