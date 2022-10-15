MTSU Homecoming Parade 2022

Photos and Caption by Stephanie Hall | Contributing Writer
With Middle Tennessee State University homecoming, comes the annual homecoming parade. With floats, the band and a lot of cars, this year’s parade hyped up all Blue Raider fans for the big game against Western Kentucky University on Oct. 15.
