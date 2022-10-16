Blue Raider Recap Oct. 10-16

Story by Phinehas Rollman/ Contributing Writer

Men’s Golf

The MTSU men’s golf team traveled to Jonesborough, TN for the Bank of Tennessee Intercollegiate Tournament.

The Blue Raiders ended the tournament on Tuesday Oct. 11, shooting a +7 on the final day and bringing their weekend total to +1.

Finishing ninth overall, MTSU was led by Junior Owen Stamper who shot an impressive three under par for the weekend.

Women’s Golf

The Blue Raider women’s golf team took a trip to Oklahoma this past weekend for the Dale McNamara Invitational where they finished in 12th place at +20.

Women’s Soccer

MTSU women’s soccer had a pair of contests, starting on Thursday, as they traveled west to take on UTSA.

The Blue Raiders struggled offensively and fell by a score of 4-0.

MTSU could not climb out of an early deficit, ending their road trip with a 2-0 loss to UTEP.

Cross Country

The Blue Raider men’s and women’s cross-country teams raced on Friday morning at the Crimson Classic in Tuscaloosa, AL.

Both teams outran most the field, finishing in third place.

Carmelo Cannizzaro and Zaila Smith set new personal records.

Volleyball

MTSU volleyball traveled to Florida for matches against FAU and FIU.

The Blue Raiders cruised to a 3-0 set win on Friday, led in kills by Adri Rhoda (10).

Sunday’s matchup with the FIU Panthers came down to a fifth set, with MTSU falling 15-11, losing the match by a set score of 2-3.

Football

The week hit its crescendo with the homecoming matchup against the Western Kentucky Hilltoppers.

MTSU struck first courtesy of a Chase Cunningham rushing touchdown, however the Hilltoppers took control of the game there on out.

The Blue Raiders fell 35-17.

Looking ahead

Men’s Tennis finishes their ITA Regional Championship on Monday, while their female counterparts head to Knoxville for their respective Regional Championship.

Women’s volleyball has a pair of Conference USA games this week.

They host UAB in Murfreesboro on Friday Oct. 21, and then travel to WKU on Oct. 23 as they look to notch a couple wins in conference play.