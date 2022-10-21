MTSU police chief gives more details about parking garage arrest

Middle Tennessee State University Police Chief Edwin Kaup takes questions from Student Government Association members and guests about an on-campus arrest. (Photo by Brian Branch)

Middle Tennessee State University Police Department Chief Edwin Kaup addressed the Student Government Association Thursday concerning an arrest on Oct. 5 in the True Blue Avenue parking garage. Kaup revealed information previously unknown and answered questions about the incident.

MTSU Police stopped a vehicle matching the description given of the suspect vehicle wanted for damaging the gate. During the stop responding officers detected the odor of marijuana coming from the vehicle.

Previously unknown, the vehicle also forced its way through the garage’s traffic control arm, damaging it, Kaup said.

“When asked to exit the vehicle, one occupant refused,” Kaup said. “When the suspect refused officers attempted to remove him from the vehicle.”

“During this struggle, the rear seat passenger, took a bag fled out the back and tossed it over the side,” Kaup said. “What was inside that bag was a bottle of liquor, cocaine and a 9mm with an extended magazine fully loaded.”

“I don’t know what their intentions were,” he said. “All I know is they did not belong on the campus. They destroyed university property and then they fought with the police. The only force used other than throwing him to the ground is that he (the suspect) got kneed, and he got pepper sprayed.”

Before the meeting, a group of protestors from the Young Democratic Socialists of America gathered in the Student Union in response to the use of force by campus police and attended the meeting to hear Kaup speak and voice their questions and concerns.

When questioned during the meeting about the odor of marijuana constituting probable cause to stop the suspect vehicle given the availability of legal CBD sold in the area, Kaup said the initial crime in question was not the marijuana but the vandalism of the parking garage gate and trespassing.

When asked about a motive for the incident, Kaup said no motive was established, but at this time, three have been arrested.

To contact News Editor Matthew Giffin and Assistant News Editor Kailee Shores, email newseditor@mtsusidelines.com.

For more news, visit www.mtsusidelines.com, or follow us on Facebook at MTSU Sidelines or on Twitter at @Sidelines_News.