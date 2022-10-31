MTSU Photo Society Halloween Shoot

Photos and Captions by Georgia Smith | Contributing Writer

Middle Tennessee State University Photo Society gathered to celebrate the spooky season with a Halloween photo shoot on Oct. 26. Student photographers were able to capture pictures at the McFarland building; experimenting with lights and fun props. With Halloween hits on the radio, creative juices flowing and a whole room of talented photographers, the shoot was not only successful but a memorable event for all of those who attended.

Photographers setting up an old television and a blue light to create a ghostly effect. Model creating a creepy vibe inside a vintage TV.

High perspective photo of model by Kenneth Bean in the infinity room. Photo by Kenneth Bean of a more menacing view of the model dressed as Velma.

Behind the scenes look at photographers adjusting camera setting and lighting. Photo being taken of the Velma model leaned up against a vintage TV prop.

Skeleton prop and a red light ready for photographers in front of the infinity wall. Creative prop placement and pose of Velma and a skeleton.

Photo by Zoe Noelle Vecchio of Velma against the television.

To contact Lifestyles Editor Ethan Pickering, email lifestyles@mtsusidelines.com.

For more news, visit www.mtsusidelines.com, or follow us on Facebook at MTSU Sidelines or on Twitter at @Sidelines_News