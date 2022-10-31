MTSU Photo Society Halloween Shoot

Photos and Captions by Georgia Smith | Contributing Writer
Middle Tennessee State University Photo Society gathered to celebrate the spooky season with a Halloween photo shoot on Oct. 26. Student photographers were able to capture pictures at the McFarland building; experimenting with lights and fun props. With Halloween hits on the radio, creative juices flowing and a whole room of talented photographers, the shoot was not only successful but a memorable event for all of those who attended.
