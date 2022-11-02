‘Boro International Fest Returns

Story and Photos by Jordan Reining | Contributing Writer

Middle Tennessee State University hosted the 6th annual ‘Boro International Festival, celebrating diverse cultures around the world that are represented at MTSU, across Murfreesboro and beyond.

The event, hosted Oct. 22 in the Student Union Commons, was sponsored by Intercultural Awareness and Education Experience (IAEE) and had a range of performances and activities that were free to the public.

Vendors were able to sell art, jewelry and clothing, while also sharing their culture with attendees.

Jillian DeGrie, an MTSU student, participated in the festival as a vendor, selling artwork and crochet pieces.

The booth featuring Jordan.

“I was so fascinated by the fact that we were gonna be collaborating with all these different vendors from different cultures and experiences,” said DeGrie, “and I thought it would be super fun to be able to contribute to that in my own way.”

Tables were set up around the field showcasing countries such as Ecuador, Japan, Jordan, and many others.

Along with vendors, there was also a kids activity area with a bouncy house and games and crafts from around the world.

There were also food trucks selling different types of food for people to enjoy while walking around and looking at the booths.

Nozomi Takasu on stage for the festival.

The festival had a full lineup of performances. Singing, dancing, and storytelling were performed throughout the day.

Nozomi Takasu, a Nashville singer originally from Japan, performed 4 songs all sung in both Japanese and English.

“I love being a part of culture events, I feel like it’s something I could do being in America.” said Takasu.

Performers were able to share dances and songs from their culture. The Aztec dance group gathered a large audience, and for their final dance let the audience members join in.

“One of my favorite things living in America is that you can find every culture from around the world, and if you seek opportunities like this event, you can explore the world,” said Takasu.

Through food, performances and products, the festival allowed people to learn about different countries and cultures.

Aztec dancing. The countries flags unite. Kids craft activities.

