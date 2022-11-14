A Soulful Night in the Boro

Story and Photos by Reggie Johnson | Contributing Writer

Friday was an eventful and energetic night at Middle Tennessee State University. Chris Young Cafe` helped host a concert organized by MTSU’s Omega Delta Psi, a recording industry co-ed professional fraternity. The venue set a record high in attendance with over 100 students, families and staff.

Mikiah of Washington D.C.

Performers like Mikiah, a Washington D.C. native, who has just released a new album called “Dahlia” in August, and Nashville native Adonis, whose latest music release was her single,“Hood Time Good Time,” rocked the stage.

Omega Delta Psi member and a music business major Reagan Brady hosted Friday’s event. She helps book artists for her lifestyle reinforcement classes, video management classes and the fraternity. She was persistent in having “the best show possible.”

Kirk Mitchell, an audio production major, a music producer, and the pianist for the event also played a role in Friday’s night outstanding show.

Reagan Brandy of ODP

“I’ve known Kirk for a long time; he’s a very talented producer. Kirk has put a lot of work into getting this show together. His sister’s music (Mikiah) is incredible, and I wanted to give her an opportunity to showcase that here on campus.” said Reagan

“Adonis is an ODP and an MTSU Alumni. She’s a very talented performer,” Reagan added.

Reagan’s agenda for the show was to bring variety to campus and highlight an artist who doesn’t get a platform. “Mikiah being from Washington, D.C., no one here has heard of her, so I wanted to bring her here to show off her music.”

After the show ended, both artist’s expressed the joy and dedication they had to perform tonight.

“I’m feeling grateful; I think it was a success. Performing with my brother was amazing, and the live band went great; I’m super happy. They kept up with me when I lost my place,” said Mikiah.

“Tonight’s performance was amazing. I’ve never been in a situation where I get the live band, the lighting and everything,” Adonis added, “I just can’t wait to see what’s in store for next.”

The pair of artists also mentioned their city’s music is similar to Murfreesboro’s. Mikiah hadn’t been in Tennessee long, but she felt no difference. “In D.C., it’s very much R&B and indie, a lot of rapping and spoken words artists.”

For Adonis, Nashville has “a really good underground scene for urban entertainment. Even with my music still, you can hear the country in me.”

As for the future of both artists, Mikiah is preparing for another show in Washington, D.C., on Nov. 20, and Adonis is working to finalize her newest album.

