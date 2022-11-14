Blue Raider Recap Nov. 7-13

The MTSU bench watches the game closely. Photo by Calvin White.

Story by Connor Smith/ Contributing Writer

Basketball

MTSU’s men’s and women’s basketball teams split their four games this week.

Coach Insell’s squad traveled to Georgia to take on Mercer and fell by a single point. They were down big at half, made a comeback but were shocked by a buzzer-beating layup and fell 75-76.

They took out their frustrations on Southern Illinois by winning 90-38 on Saturday.

The men’s team had a comfortable victory over Brescia Monday morning 79-52, they then traveled to Winthrop Saturday and dropped a close game, 68-76.

Volleyball

Volleyball continues to have a rough time on the court as they dropped both games this week.

The team that started on fire when the season started has dropped nine of their last 13 matches with six being sweeps.

Track & Field/Cross Country

It was a great day for the Blue Raiders at the NCAA Regional Championships in Huntsville, AL.

The women’s team finished in the top 10 with six top 80 competitors.

On the men’s side, they boasted three top 40 runners, including the 13th-best runner, Hillary Kimaiyo.

Football

MTSU showed resilience without star players in their close win over the Charlotte 49ers.

Quarterback Chase Cunningham and wide receiver Jaylin Lane couldn’t suit up this week.

The Blue Raiders were down 14-7 at the half but continued to fight to a 24-14 win over the 49ers.

They are just one win away from bowl eligibility.

Upcoming Events

Men’s basketball takes on Rice at home on Tuesday as well as a road game Saturday at Missouri State.

Women’s basketball hosts Belmont Wednesday night.

Volleyball travels to Bowling Green, KY for the conference championship over the weekend.

Football has its final home game of the season Saturday against FAU.

Finishing off the week, Cross Country has the NCAA Championships in Stillwater, OK.