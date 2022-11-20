MTSU demolishes FAU on senior day

Story by Calvin White/ Sports Editor

Murfreesboro- MTSU (6-5, 3-4 C-USA) football celebrated a senior day victory for the ages after demolishing FAU (5-6, 4-3 C-USA) 49-21 thanks to their best offensive performance of the season at Johnny “Red” Floyd Stadium.

After missing last week’s contest due to injury, Blue Raider quarterback Chase Cunningham returned in style. Cunningham nearly set multiple program records while also setting new personal records. His 40 completions and 448 passing yards are a personal best to go along with five touchdown throws. 448 yards passing is 11 yards shy of the single game program record of 459.

The Blue Raider offense totaled 400 total yards in the first half, jumping out to an early 28-7 lead after scoring on four of their first five drives.

“That was probably one of our best offensive games yet,” Cunningham said. “We put everything together. Passing, running, the offensive line played great. I had all day back there. We did the main thing which is to win but I’m just super proud and happy for everybody.”

Running back Frank Peasant racked up 166 total yards and became the first MTSU running back to record over 100 yards receiving since Brad Anderson in 2017. Peasant scored three touchdowns, two from the air, one on the ground.

With Saturday night’s win, MTSU reached bowl eligibility with their sixth win of the season. It is the 12th time in 17 years under head coach Rick Stockstill that the Blue Raiders have been bowl- eligible. The 12 bowl eligible seasons since 2006 are the most among Conference USA teams and among the FBS teams in the state of Tennessee.

“Really proud and happy for our team,” said Stockstill. “It was a great win against a really good football team. Really proud of how we played, all three phases I thought showed up tonight. We were really good offensively; we scored a bunch of points. We were really good defensively, especially when we didn’t let balls go over the top of us.”