Blue Raider Recap Nov. 21-28

Story by Connor Smith/ Contributing Writer

Women’s Basketball

The Lady Raiders took a long road trip to Las Vegas, NV for the Las Vegas invitational.

They were met in the first round by the Texas Tech Red Raiders. They stood toe to toe against the Red Raiders but were taken down 72-67.

The next showdown would come against Missouri State where the Lady Raiders won 79-54.

Men’s Basketball

The Blue Raiders had an excellent weekend at the Northern Classic in Montreal, Quebec.

They broke out onto the scene with a 64-54 win over Hofstra.

Next, they had to take down Stephen F. Austin to make it to the championship game; They won yet again by double digits, 75-63.

In the final round, they would have to get past the talented Montana State team.

It was a dogfight all throughout but after the 23rd turnover by the Bobcats, Elias King’s second-chance layup gave the Blue Raiders the lead 72-71. They were able to hold on for the final 18 seconds to leave Montreal undefeated.

Football

The Blue Raiders are going bowling after the senior day win last week. However, there was still a lot on the line.

MTSU stepped into Riccardo Silva stadium looking for a win against FIU.

MTSU held a 27-7 lead in the early stages of the third quarter. FIU would fight back taking a 28-27 lead over the Blue Raiders absolutely stunning the Middle Tennessee sideline.

Fortunately for MTSU, sophomore Jakobe Thomas gave the Blue Raiders the lead on a 28-yard pick-six, putting MTSU up 33-28.

MTSU was able to hold on for the win as they ended their regular season 7-5.

Upcoming Events

Men’s basketball has a road game Wednesday at St. Bonaventure.

Women’s basketball has a home game Thursday against Tennessee Tech.

Men’s basketball stays home against Maryville on Friday.

Finally, MTSU women’s basketball has a huge home test against the Louisville Cardinals Saturday afternoon.