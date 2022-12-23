Match Records Signs Büzie and Sofia Lynch

Mikayla Hart | Contributing Writer

Photos by Mikayla Hart

Match Records fulfilled their end of semester goal to sign two female artists after the final showcase audition at Ridenour Rehearsal Studios last Thursday.

The label is run entirely by MTSU students and dually serves as a class taught by Professor Denise Shackelford. In an effort to diversify their roster, skills and creativity, the team made the final decision to sign both Büzie and Sofia Lynch.

Jake Vogel, MTSU student head of live events and A&R, shared that the Match Records team looks for a multitude of factors when it comes to signing an artist. The most important factors that rule into the decision-making are talent and performance quality.

“If they have the talent, then it just comes into play that we will help them get bigger,” Vogel added.

The label used posters, emails, and word of mouth to publicize their search. With an abundance of submissions, the team had to narrow down their selection as the semester progressed.

On November 29, the label held a final live show at Ridenour where they chose two of the five female performers to sign.

Susie Sullivan, who goes by the stage name “Büzie” is a Music Business major at MTSU with a strong musical past and influence.

From the start, her talent was eminent as she sang carefully crafted originals, accompanied by

playing the ukelele. To conclude her set, she brought up a full band that captivated the whole room.

“This is the first step to the rest of my life- I’m really looking forward to it,” she said, sharing her excitement on the deal.

Lyrically and musically gifted, Sullivan is a multi-instrumentalist and honest songwriter. She gets the most joy from being able to resonate with an audience through music.

“Knowing that something I created has an impact on someone in a beneficial way… It feels like the coolest kind of gift you can give,” she shared.

Sofia Lynch performing.

Sofia Lynch delivered a radiant solo performance, singing and playing a couple originals and a cover of The Cranberries’ “Zombie.”

Lynch is a Commercial Songwriting major here at MTSU and has been writing songs since she was only 9 years old.

She stays lyrically inspired by confessional songwriting, reading poetry and learning as much as she can from those she surrounds herself with.

“I think everybody has a story that deserves to be heard, that is unique to everyone,” she said.

Lynch also aspires to have the stage presence similar to that of Freddy Mercury, Beyoncé or Elton John.

“When I’m on stage, I try to let all of my nervous energy come out in just being thankful to be there,” she said.

Sullivan and Lynch will begin their work and journey with Match Records this upcoming semester in the Spring of 2023.

To keep up with the latest from Büzie, Sofia Lynch and Match Records, their Instagram handles are as follows: @bvsie, @sofialynchmusic and @matchrecords.

