Mariah the Scientist Takes MTSU by Storm in SPARE Concert

Last night, Middle Tennessee State University Student Programming & Raider Entertainment and the Black History Month Committee at MTSU attracted over 900 students to the Student Union Ballroom. Rising R&B singer Mariah the Scientist headlined the show while MTSU student 2xBrooklyn opened for her.

Mariah the Scientist glowing back at her crowd. (Photo by Reggie Johnson Jr.).

Mariah the Scientist performed music from each of her four albums, and was surprised when the crowd sang along with her, word for word.

“You all knew all the words and I appreciate that,” Mariah the Scientist said.

2xBrooklyn dancing with Legendary Nedge. (Photo by Reggie Johnson Jr.).

2xBrooklyn performed popular songs and threw in a few of her own songs accompanied with dancing. In one dance, she featured MTSU rapper Legendary Nedge. The two students were starstruck that they were given the opporitunity to be on stage before Mariah the Scientist, who has over 2 million monthly listeners on Spotify alone.

Mariah the Scientist, a former college student herself who attended St. John’s University in New York for three years before pursuing a music career full-time, expressed her gratitude for being able to come to a college campus and share her work. She said that this opporitunity motivated her to go back to school one day. Especially for a school with so many songwriters and musicians, Mariah the Scientist wanted all young artists to hear her words of advice: “Be yourself and don’t compromise,” Mariah the Scientist said, “If it’s meant to be, it will be.”

One of her main goals in her music is to let the listeners know not only their self worth, but to let them know that everything will fall into place as it should. She said the message behind her music is for “People who have also felt equally insecure about their relationships… To know it’s okay to move on.”

Despite the deeper meanings behind her songs, Mariah the Scientist and her openers provided a very lively show for the excited students.

“That was lit,” Mariah the Scientist said as she was closing her show, “Tennessee is lit. I would love to come back.”

Reggie Johnson Jr. is a Lifestyles Reporter for MTSU Sidelines.

