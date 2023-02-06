Wednesday, February 8, 2023
SPARE Hosts Valentine ‘Build a Basket’

By Destiny Mizell | Lifestyles Editor

Date:

Middle Tennessee State Univeristy Student Programming & Raider Entertainment held an event for students to build their own Valentine’s Day baskets in the Student Union Ballroom from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. today.

Lucy Narrell, Gracie Sizemore and Alyssa Willett working the Valentine assembly line. (Photo by Sydney Schettler).

The main attraction was the do-it-yourself stuffed animal stuffing. The options for stuffed animals included dragons, frogs, wolves, penguins, unicorns and more. Each stuffed animal came with a little white SPARE tee to wear as well.

Abby Johnson, an MTSU Student, said, “It’s a fun way to get people out. Stuffed animals are cute.”

The event provided an opportunity for students to engage and take pictures together with their baskets. There was a long line of students ready to fill their baskets with candy, pins, bubbles and stuffed animals. The doorway to the Student Ballroom was lined with balloons and heart streamers to go with the Valentine’s Day theme.

“It was really cute and it seemed like a really great way to get people involved in MTSU’s campus life,” Kirsten Canas, another MTSU student, said.

Students perfecting their Valentine’s baskets to their standards. (Photo by Sydney Schettler).

The stuffed animals were similar to the ones from last semester’s Stuff-a-Critter event that was also hosted by SPARE. Much like this event, it was a hit and supplies ran out quickly.

Sydney Schettler is a Lifestyles Reporter for MTSU Lifestyles.

To contact Lifestyles Editor Destiny Mizell, email lifestyles@mtsusidelines.com.

How Black History Month Came to Be
Destiny Mizell | Lifestyles Editor

