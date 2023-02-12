Monday, February 13, 2023
Lady Raiders suffocate UAB on pink out night

By Calvin White

Middle Tennessee women’s basketball (20-4, 13-2 C-USA) left the UAB Blazers (11-13, 3-12 C-USA) in the dust after a dominant 63-42 win in the glass house in pink out game Saturday evening.

Despite the slow start, the Lady Raiders played suffocating defense, holding the Blazers to only 42 points on 13-for-43 shooting and forcing 21 turnovers. 

“One pass away, deny, two passes away, help,” Savannah Wheeler said. “Obviously, we showed a lot of help tonight because they had a lot of physical post players.”

Jalynn Gregory played another impressive game with 15 points, four rebounds, and two steals, sinking two of her five 3-point attempts.

Anastasiia Boldyreva was a menace on defense with three blocks and six rebounds, while also making her presence known on offense with six points. 

Courtney Blakely zipped around the court, drawing fouls left and right for seven total free throws made out of her nine points for the game. Blakely also nabbed one steal and four rebounds.

“I don’t think we were at our best today, but we were good enough to win the game,” MTSU head coach Rick Insell said. “I think we were a little bit tired from the other night, but I also think we got some positives out of the last two games. We were able to give another player or two some playing time in some crucial games and the responded and did well. So I’m pretty satisfied with the two wins.” 

Jenna Roberts is a sports reporter for MTSU Sidelines. If you have information for a story, you can contact her at jennanroberts3@gmail.com

Sixth Annual Fashion Show Color the Runway Electrifies Black History Month. 
The Colorado River is in crisis
