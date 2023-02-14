Valentine’s Day on Campus: Sharing Love to All 

Valentine’s Day has arrived again. On campus, many organizations set up tables to pass out candies, treats and condoms, as well as share some information with students.

In Bragg, Jennifer Woodard, the Assistant Dean of the Media and Entertainment college, had a table sharing candies, stress balls and condoms. Along with this, she shared information about consent, self love, counseling services and safe spaces on campus.

“It’s part of our mental health and wellness initiative for our students. I’ve had quite a few students come by, some of them were shy. The stress balls were really popular and then they like to slide a condom into their pocket. It’s a low stress thing,” Woodard said.

The college is hoping that students will remember to stay safe this Valentines Day and to reach out for help from MTSU’s counseling services and police.

Over in the Student Union Building, many Greek life organizations were passing out candy and stress balls. Along with this, Lambda Sigma National Honor Society had a table called Spread the Love.

“We are having a table in support of the American Heart Association. All you have to do is donate as little as one cent or as much as you feel inclined, and you can make a valentine. Everything we gain will go in support of the American Heart Association,” Hayley Harrison, a member of Lambda Sigma, said.

For Lambda Sigma, they hope that they can spread the love to those who are dealing with heart problems.

Across campus, organizations shared the love and promoted some good causes. Whether you spent Valentines Day with your significant other, your closet friends or your seven cats, be sure to show them that you love them.

Stephanie Hall is the Assistant Lifestyles Editor for MTSU Sidelines.

