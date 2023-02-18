MTSU caps off sweep of FAU with road victory

The Middle Tennessee women’s basketball team (21-4, 14-2 C-USA) continued its 25-game winning streak against Florida Atlantic (12-13, 5-11 C-USA) with an excellent performance Thursday night in Boca Rotan to cap off an 85-77 victory.

From tip-off both teams went basket for basket in a fast game of physicality and offensive possession. But thanks to the outstanding accuracy of the Lady Raiders—shooting 9-for-13 and a buzzer-beating shot made by Courtney Blakely—MTSU finished off the first quarter with a 24-18 lead.

Going into the second quarter, the Lady Raiders got some momentum with back-to-back 3-pointers to extend its their lead to 10 at the 7:00 mark. The Owls responded in the last seven minutes outscoring the Raiders in a 10-9 run, but MTSU still led 41-32 at the half.

MTSU kicked it in gear in the third quarter, with a 30-15 run widening the lead by as much as 24 to finish off the third quarter. The Owls fought to stay in the game but fell short with a final score of 85-77.

After suffering a brief ankle injury, Courtney Whitson proved in her performance that she was anxious to get back on the court. Whitson scored the most points she has scored all season, leading her team with 21 total points while also grabbing five rebounds.

“Just like having a coach on the floor,” MTSU head coach Rick Insell said of Whitson. “She shoots the ball, she rebounds the ball, she handles the basketball. At the end of the game you want to have the ball in her hands. She just makes very good decisions. She’s been playing for us now what, four to five years. I mean she knows as much about what’s going on than I do.”

Five Lady Raiders scored in double figures for the fifth game this season.

Savannah Wheeler made her mark scoring 18 points, grabbing five rebounds, and swiping two steals along with four assists. Kseniya Malashka finished with 14 points, eight rebounds, four blocks and four assists. Jalynn Gregory scored 13 points along with three rebounds and three assists while Courtney Blakely added 12 more points.

Up next, Middle Tennessee travels down to Miami to take on FIU. Tipoff set for Saturday at 11:00 pm CT.

Jenna Roberts is a sports reporter for MTSU Sidelines. If you have information for a story, you can contact her at jennanroberts3@gmail.com.