A New Place for Some Old Books: The Happy Bookstack 

Finding affordable books, movies and video games isn’t always easy— especially when you’re a college student on a budget. Here in Murfreesboro, we have a new bargain bookstore: The Happy Book Stack.

Opened back in October, the store is owned by MTSU Alum David Jacobs. The store has expanded a lot since its opening. While starting with mostly children’s books, they have expanded to include a variety of fiction, young adult novels and comics.

Along with this, they also have a variety of DVDS, CDs and records at an affordable price. Recently, they have also started selling guitars.

They also sell video games for most gaming consoles. The Happy Book Stack has even begun selling older gaming consoles, which creates a lot of nostalgia for many patrons.

Two regulars of The Happy Bookstack stop by to talk to the owners and buy some new books. (Photo by Stephanie Hall).

Jacobs studied English at MTSU due his love of reading. For him, he hopes that it can become a place of community.

“I think that books are something that people should always be able to get at an affordable price. I love the idea of being a light in the community, being a place people want to come and hang out,” Jacobs said.

Both him and his children love reading. That being said, when they first opened, The Happy Bookstack was a popular place for moms and children to come read.

“We started with a bunch of kid’s books and homeschool moms started coming in as a result. So, we expanded our homeschool section,” Jacobs said.

The Happy Bookstack receives most of their stock from people in the community. Meaning you can sell some of your books and movies for some extra cash or to get more books and movies.

“Pretty much all of the books come from the community. We buy them. We offer cash or credit. People come in and trade books all day long,” Jacobs said.

While they are still only a few months old, they are continually expanding. They hope to really expand The Happy Book Stack so that anyone could walk in and find just the book they were looking for.

The Happy Bookstack offers a 10% discount to all current MTSU students.

For more news, visit www.mtsusidelines.com, or follow us on Facebook at MTSU Sidelines or on Twitter and Instagram at @mtsusidelines.