Monday, February 20, 2023
LifestylesBooksProfile

A New Place for Some Old Books: The Happy Bookstack 

By Stephanie Hall

Date:

Share post:

Finding affordable books, movies and video games isn’t always easy— especially when you’re a college student on a budget. Here in Murfreesboro, we have a new bargain bookstore: The Happy Book Stack.

Opened back in October, the store is owned by MTSU Alum David Jacobs. The store has expanded a lot since its opening. While starting with mostly children’s books, they have expanded to include a variety of fiction, young adult novels and comics.

Along with this, they also have a variety of DVDS, CDs and records at an affordable price. Recently, they have also started selling guitars.  

They also sell video games for most gaming consoles. The Happy Book Stack has even begun selling older gaming consoles, which creates a lot of nostalgia for many patrons.

Two regulars of The Happy Bookstack stop by to talk to the owners and buy some new books. (Photo by Stephanie Hall).

Jacobs studied English at MTSU due his love of reading. For him, he hopes that it can become a place of community.  

“I think that books are something that people should always be able to get at an affordable price. I love the idea of being a light in the community, being a place people want to come and hang out,” Jacobs said.  

Both him and his children love reading. That being said, when they first opened, The Happy Bookstack was a popular place for moms and children to come read.  

“We started with a bunch of kid’s books and homeschool moms started coming in as a result. So, we expanded our homeschool section,” Jacobs said.  

The Happy Bookstack receives most of their stock from people in the community. Meaning you can sell some of your books and movies for some extra cash or to get more books and movies. 

“Pretty much all of the books come from the community. We buy them. We offer cash or credit. People come in and trade books all day long,” Jacobs said.  

While they are still only a few months old, they are continually expanding. They hope to really expand The Happy Book Stack so that anyone could walk in and find just the book they were looking for.  

The Happy Bookstack offers a 10% discount to all current MTSU students.  

Stephanie Hall is the Assistant Lifestyles Editor for MTSU Sidelines. 

To contact Lifestyles Editor Destiny Mizell, email lifestyles@mtsusidelines.com.For more news, visit www.mtsusidelines.com, or follow us on Facebook at MTSU Sidelines or on Twitter at @Sidelines_News. 

For more news, visit www.mtsusidelines.com, or follow us on Facebook at MTSU Sidelines or on Twitter and Instagram at @mtsusidelines. 

Previous article
MTSU men’s tennis weekend recap
Next article
SGA Recap, Feb. 9
Stephanie Hall
Stephanie Hall

Related articles

Campus

‘Memories are forever’: MTSU Theatre Performs “The Giver” at Tucker Theatre

Middle Tennessee State University Theatre Department had their first shows of the semester with “The Giver,” a play based...
Campus

SIGGRAPH Invites Louie del Carmen to Speak

An animator for studios including Walt Disney Animation, Dreamworks, Skydance and Sony Pictures Animation, Louie del Carmen, spoke...
Campus

MTSU Black Elegance Gala: A Night of Celebration and Community

Middle Tennessee State University welcomed students to celebrate Black History Month with food, music and dancing last night....
Film & TV

“Winnie-the-Pooh: Blood and Honey”: Childhood Nostalgia Turned Terror

“You’re the best bear in all the world, I’ll always be with you." – Christopher Robin in "Winnie-the-Pooh:...

Follow us

Follow Sidelines on our social media for news and sports updates.

Sections

Latest news

SGA Recap, Feb. 9

News 0
On Thursday, Middle Tennessee State University's Student Government Association...

MTSU men’s tennis weekend recap

Sports 0
Middle Tennessee men’s tennis concluded a strenuous weekend of action...

Lady Raiders throttle FIU in Miami

Basketball - Women's 0
Murfreesboro, TN- The Middle Tennessee women’s basketball team (22-4, 15-2...

Popular news

‘Memories are forever’: MTSU Theatre Performs “The Giver” at Tucker Theatre

Campus 0
Middle Tennessee State University Theatre Department had their first...

“Where the Stars Fell”: an MTSU Student Podcast

Campus 0
Story by Sydney Schettler | Contributing Writer Middle Tennessee...

Welcome To the Rock: “Come From Away” performs at TPAC 

Lifestyles 0
Story by Stephanie Hall | Contributing Writer Photos courtesy of...

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.