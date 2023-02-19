Monday, February 20, 2023
SportsBasketball - Women's

Lady Raiders throttle FIU in Miami

By Calvin White

Date:

Share post:

Murfreesboro, TN- The Middle Tennessee women’s basketball team (22-4, 15-2 C-USA) dominated the FIU Lady Panthers (12-13, 7-9 C-USA) on its home court Saturday afternoon on its way to an 85-46 victory.

With the victory and the Western Kentucky loss, the Lady Raiders clinch at least a share of the regular season Conference USA title. 

Despite the Panthers pressing for the majority of the game, the Lady Raiders led from the beginning after an 11-2 Raider run and never fell behind. MTSU finished the first half with a 12-1 run to stretch the lead to 35-20.

Savannah Wheeler and Courtney Whitson sparked the second half into motion with two layups each, to end the third quarter on a 17-2 run. The points just piled up, finishing the game off with three consecutive 3-pointers from Whitson and Jalynn Gregory.

Whitson scored 19 points, shooting 78 percent from the field while also pulling down six rebounds. Gregory accurately shot four 3-pointers, with 20 total points for the game, while also grabbing four steals. Savannah Wheeler added 14 more points, five rebounds, and two assists.

The designated player of the game, Courtney Blakely, scored a season high of 16 points and knabbed four steals and earned three assists. 

“Courtney Blakely was the difference in the whole ballgame.” MTSU head coach Rick Insell said.  “She came in after Courtney (Whitson) got in foul trouble. We put Courtney Blakely in and goodness gracious she was everywhere defensively, pushing the ball, getting the ball to people, scoring, she’s just so quick she went around defenders, she was just feeling it today. When she’s like that she’s unstoppable.”

This is the third game this season the Lady Raiders held a 40-point lead. MTSU also shot 25-for 27 free throws, while holding FIU to one 3-pointer all night.

Coming up, the Lady Raiders travel to Louisiana to take on the Lady Techsters Feb. 25. Tipoff is scheduled for 1:00 p.m. CT. 

Jenna Roberts is a sports reporter for MTSU Sidelines. If you have any information for a story, you can contact her at jennanroberts3@gmail.com

Previous article
‘Memories are forever’: MTSU Theatre Performs “The Giver” at Tucker Theatre
Next article
MTSU men’s tennis weekend recap
Calvin White
Calvin White

Related articles

Sports

MTSU men’s tennis weekend recap

Middle Tennessee men’s tennis concluded a strenuous weekend of action with a pair of wins against SMU and Austin Peay...
Basketball - Men's

MTSU erases 24-point deficit for much-needed home victory

Murfreesboro, TN- What started as a defensive disaster slowly turned into a defensive masterclass from Middle Tennessee men’s...
Baseball

MTSU baseball blasts VCU in season opener

The Blue Raiders started the 2023 season rolling Friday morning with an emphatic 14-8 win over VCU. Middle...
Sports

MTSU men’s tennis falls to Oklahoma State

Murfreesboro, TN – 21st-ranked Middle Tennessee falls to Oklahoma State 4-3, Friday at the Adams Tennis Complex.  With the...

Follow us

Follow Sidelines on our social media for news and sports updates.

Sections

Latest news

SGA Recap, Feb. 9

News 0
On Thursday, Middle Tennessee State University's Student Government Association...

A New Place for Some Old Books: The Happy Bookstack 

Books 0
Finding affordable books, movies and video games isn't always easy—...

MTSU men’s tennis weekend recap

Sports 0
Middle Tennessee men’s tennis concluded a strenuous weekend of action...

Popular news

‘Memories are forever’: MTSU Theatre Performs “The Giver” at Tucker Theatre

Campus 0
Middle Tennessee State University Theatre Department had their first...

“Where the Stars Fell”: an MTSU Student Podcast

Campus 0
Story by Sydney Schettler | Contributing Writer Middle Tennessee...

Welcome To the Rock: “Come From Away” performs at TPAC 

Lifestyles 0
Story by Stephanie Hall | Contributing Writer Photos courtesy of...

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.