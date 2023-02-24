“Grab These Nintendo Wii U & 2DS/3DS Games Before They Disappear”

The digital stores for the Nintendo Wii U, 2DS, and 3DS, also known as the “eShops,” are set to close down on March 27, 2023. Players can buy their games digitally in these shops instead of physically in stores.

As the Nintendo Switch continues to increase in popularity and the Wii U and DS products are older, Nintendo is preparing to shut down the eShops for good. Nintendo has had a history of shutting down digital shops, such as the Wii Shop Channel for the Wii and the DSi Shop for the Nintendo DSi.

The eShops also have multiple games exclusive to them that did not get physical copies. Many of the games I have listed in this article are also not available on other consoles as well.

Many players are rushing to buy digital exclusives and other rare games for the Wii U, 2DS, and 3DS. Here are some games that I personally recommend before they are deleted with the closing of the eShops.

Dr. Luigi

Console: Nintendo Wii U

Developer: Arika

Genre: Puzzle

Release year: 2013

I absolutely love the “Dr. Mario” games. I play them whenever I feel like picking up a cozy game that is easy to play but hard to master.

As a part of the “Year of Luigi,” which was created to celebrate Luigi and create more games featuring him, “Dr. Luigi” was released. It includes the gameplay from the previous “Dr. Mario” games, but also includes a new gameplay mechanic.

Instead of using regular pills, Luigi uses L-shaped pills to destroy the viruses. As the game revolves around lining up four or more of the same color to get rid of the viruses, this brought on a new type of challenge for the game. However, players could still play the games with the regular-shaped pills.

A 2DS and 3DS eShop exclusive called “Dr. Mario: Miracle Cure” was also released. The two games are very similar to each other, but “Miracle Cure” features Mario and has different levels that increase in difficulty. I’d recommend picking both games up if you love Mario games or wholesome puzzle games in general.

Metroid Prime Trilogy

Console: Nintendo Wii U

Developer: Retro Studios, Nintendo

Genre: Action, Adventure, First Person Shooter

Release year: 2015

The “Metroid Prime Trilogy” consists of three “Metroid” games released for the Nintendo GameCube and the Nintendo Wii. They were released as a collection for the Wii and were later ported to the Wii U.

While this is not a Wii U eShop exclusive, copies of the original games and the collection for the Wii are hard to come across. On the Wii U eShop, you can get all three games for $19.99.

In each of the games, you play as space bounty hunter Samus Aran, as she travels through different planets and fights off various creatures. The central plotline of the games revolves around a dangerous substance known as Phazon. The games can actually get quite tense at times, especially with the terrifying game over screens. These range from Samus flatlining to becoming corrupted by the Phazon.

Although they are not considered full blown horror games, the “Metroid” series has always managed to scare me due to the tense atmospheres that the games provide. It always made me feel like danger was around every corner, and these three games succeed in making the player feel on edge.

The first “Metroid Prime” was recently remastered for the Switch, which has been very popular. I believe that the trilogy is a fine addition to anyone’s Wii U game collection, especially since the series is being talked about again recently.

Pushmo World

Console: Nintendo Wii U

Developer: Intelligent Systems

Genre: Puzzle

Release year: 2014

“Pushmo World” is a part of a cute puzzle game series that also has exclusives on the 2DS and 3DS eShops. It serves as the sequel to “Pushmo” and “Crashmo,” which are both 2DS and 3DS games.

In the game, you simply have to pull out blocks in order to climb them and reach the top. You start out with smaller towers that increase in size as the game progresses.

I found this game to be a great stress reliever. The puzzles help me focus and the characters are absolutely adorable. The artwork and the world of the game are also nice touches to this wholesome game.

I adore cozy games like these, and thanks to this game I have added another one to my collection. Puzzle fans will love the simple gameplay and adorable characters.

Dementium: Remastered

Console: Nintendo 2DS/3DS

Developer: Renegade Kid

Genre: Horror

Release year: 2015

“Dementium” is a horror game that was originally released for the original Nintendo DS in 2007. It was pitched as a “Silent Hill” game, but Konami rejected it. The developer turned it into its own game instead.

Years later, the remastered version was released exclusively for the 2DS and 3DS eShop, and it was titled, “Dementium Remastered.” The game now includes improved graphics and gameplay, and a newer, more challenging difficulty setting.

You play as a man who wakes up in an abandoned hospital with no memory of how he got there. However, he is not the only one there, as he will have to fight back against many monsters while he tries to escape.

As the DS family does not have as many horror games as the Nintendo Switch, I’d highly recommend giving this one a go. It kept me on the edge of my seat as I explored the desolate hospital with a nerve-racking atmosphere.

Rhythm Thief and the Emperor’s Treasure

Console: Nintendo 2DS/3DS

Developer: Sega

Genre: Rhythm, Adventure, Puzzle

Release year: 2012

Okay, so this game is not actually an eShop exclusive. However, physical copies are incredibly rare and expensive.

I absolutely adore rhythm games and I came across this one when I learned of the eShop’s closing. The game costs $19.99 on the eShop and it is an incredibly fun one to play. The soundtrack is also very catchy and fun.

Set in Paris, you play as a thief who steals treasures, but he returns them to their original locations days later. In the game’s plot, you are searching for your missing father and discovering clues that lead to the mysteries surrounding his disappearance. You are doing all of this while tapping and sliding your stylus to the beat.

Rhythm game fans should consider this gem of a rhythm game, as it provides a refreshing experience and mixes an intriguing story with fun gameplay.

The Queen TV: Game 2 and Gal Galaxy Pain

Console: New Nintendo 3DS

Developer: Butterfly Corporation, Batafurai Corporation

Genre: Action, Adventure, Arcade

Release year: 2020, 2021

I decided to put both of these games together, since they were created by the same companies and they are a part of the same series. “The Queen TV: Game 2” is 2 cents and the sequel “Gal Galaxy Pain” is 50 cents.

The game descriptions do not reveal too much about the games themselves, and I honestly think that this is the best way to experience them. I had no idea what I was truly getting into, except for the fact that they are simple arcade games. However, these games are actually quite difficult to beat.

It may seem a little unclear what to do at first in each game, but I encourage players to explore as much as they can. The games also include elements such as voice acting and live actors in photos.

These games were released exclusively for the New Nintendo 3DS. For those who own this version of the 3DS, I highly recommend that you pick up these two games before they disappear with the eShop.

The Wii U and 3DS have increased my love for gaming as a whole, and they both have some truly memorable games for me and many players around the world.

Grace Howland is a Gaming Reporter for MTSU Sidelines.

