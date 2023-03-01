Friday, March 3, 2023
Movies to expect in March

By Destiny Mizell | Lifestyles Editor

Featured Graphic by Makayla Sulcer

Story by Makayla Sulcer

March is a month packed with a variety of blockbuster films, from “Creed III” to “Scream VI”. 

Today “Creed III”, which will be Michael B. Jordan’s directorial debut, comes out. The movie stars Jordan, Jonathan Majors and Tessa Thompson. The movie follows the return of Adonis Creed’s childhood friend, Damian Anderson who is Major’s character.

Operation Fortune: Ruse de Guerre”, starring Jason Statham, Hugh Grant and Aubrey Plaza also comes out today. This spy themed action-comedy is directed by Guy Ritchie, who directed the Robert Downey Jr. “Sherlock Holmes” films.

Scream VI” will debut March 10, following “Scream V” by a little over a year. The franchise continues with a new ghost face and stars Jenna Ortega and Melissa Barrera. In this film, “Scream” legends Courteney Cox and Hayden Panettiere return. 

Shazam: Fury of the Gods” releases on March 17, starring Zachary Levi, Lucy Liu and Ross Butler. The movie will follow the Shazam team as they work together to fight the Daughters of Atlas. David F. Sandberg returned to direct this sequel. 

The release of John Wick: Chapter 4 arrives March 24. Keanu Reeves returns as John Wick to continue the saga and Chad Stahelski continues to direct the 4th installment. 

Dungeons and Dragons: Honor Among Thieves” will close out the month of movies March 31. This movie, based on the famous table-top roleplaying game, stars Chris Pine, Michelle Rodriguez, Justice Smith and Hugh Grant. It follows a team of adventurers through a quest to retrieve a lost relic.

As for streaming platform originals, a few movies will be released this month.

Luther: The Fallen Sun” begins streaming on March 10. The movie, based on the “Luther” series, stars Idris Elba reprising his role as the titular character. It follows his breakout from prison to hunt down a serial killer.

Boston Strangler” will be available for streaming on Hulu starting March 17. This is a true crime film that follows the serial killer of the title. It stars Keira Knightley and Carrie Coon, who play the journalists that investigate the case.

Tetris”, an Apple TV original, will release on March 30. The movie follows the game developer’s journey in bringing the game to life. It stars Taron Egerton and Nikita Efremov.

Keep an eye out for reviews of many titles mentioned above, releasing weekly.

