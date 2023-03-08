Wednesday, March 8, 2023
MTSU women’s basketball vs Charlotte conference tournament preview

By Calvin White

Featured photo by Reggie Johnson

Story by Calvin White

Frisco, TX- Middle Tennessee women’s basketball secured the No. 1 seed in Conference USA and a first-round bye. The Lady Raiders prepares for their quarterfinal game against Charlotte at 11:00 Thursday morning. 

Charlotte finished ninth in Conference USA and enters Thursday morning’s matchup with a 12-18 record. Middle Tennessee swept Charlotte in the regular season and won the two games by an average of 24.5 points. 

Jada McMillian and Dazia Lawrence are first team all-conference selections for the 49ers. McMillian averages 12.6 points per contest along with 5.1 assists per game. Lawrence scored 27 points in Charlotte’s opening round 72-59 win over FIU. 

The Lady Raiders will have to focus a lot of their attention on defending the paint. Charlotte is a team that likes to pound the ball inside for layups and trips to the free throw line. The 49ers attempted and made the least amount of 3-pointers in Conference USA this season. 

The Lady Raiders are 12-1 all time against Charlotte, with all meetings coming after MTSU joined Conference USA in 2014. 

Calvin White is the sports editor for MTSU Sidelines. If you have information for a story, you can contact him at wcwhite2002@gmail.com

MTSU men’s and women’s basketball prepare for conference tournament
MTSU men’s basketball vs Charlotte conference tournament preview
