MTSU women’s basketball vs Charlotte conference tournament preview

Story by Calvin White

Frisco, TX- Middle Tennessee women’s basketball secured the No. 1 seed in Conference USA and a first-round bye. The Lady Raiders prepares for their quarterfinal game against Charlotte at 11:00 Thursday morning.

Charlotte finished ninth in Conference USA and enters Thursday morning’s matchup with a 12-18 record. Middle Tennessee swept Charlotte in the regular season and won the two games by an average of 24.5 points.

Jada McMillian and Dazia Lawrence are first team all-conference selections for the 49ers. McMillian averages 12.6 points per contest along with 5.1 assists per game. Lawrence scored 27 points in Charlotte’s opening round 72-59 win over FIU.

The Lady Raiders will have to focus a lot of their attention on defending the paint. Charlotte is a team that likes to pound the ball inside for layups and trips to the free throw line. The 49ers attempted and made the least amount of 3-pointers in Conference USA this season.

The Lady Raiders are 12-1 all time against Charlotte, with all meetings coming after MTSU joined Conference USA in 2014.

