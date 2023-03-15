Wednesday, March 15, 2023
CampusStudent LifeLifestyles

MTSU BSCC hosts “Poetry In Motion”

By Destiny Mizell | Lifestyles Editor

Date:

Share post:

Photos and Story by Reggie Johnson Jr.

Middle Tennessee State University’s Black Student Creatives Collective hosted their “Poetry In Motion” event in the Keathley University Center last night. The organization partnered with other black organizations on campus for this open mic night. The open mic showcased over 20 student performers who sang, rapped and spoke poetry. 

Some of the student performers at the open mic night. (Photo by Reggie Johnson Jr.).

BSCC President Ladrico Hymon, a senior majoring in aviation management with a business minor, hosted the event. He explained the mission statement behind last night’s event.

“It’s where we get a group of creatives together to bring something new and lively to campus. It says black student creatives, but we welcome all creatives,” Ladrico said. “We want it to be a safe space to talk, communicate and be creative in our own right.” He said he felt pleased with the event’s turnaround, but would have been proud regardless.

BSCC meets in room 323 of the KUC every Tuesday afternoon between five and six. For more information, see their Instagram.

To contact Lifestyles Editor Destiny Mizell, email lifestyles@mtsusidelines.com. For more news, visit www.mtsusidelines.com, or follow us on Facebook at MTSU Sidelines or on Twitter at @Sidelines_News.

Previous article
A visit from across the pond: MTSU Debate Team welcomes back Irish debate champions 
Destiny Mizell | Lifestyles Editor
Destiny Mizell | Lifestyles Editor

Related articles

Campus

A visit from across the pond: MTSU Debate Team welcomes back Irish debate champions 

Featured Graphic by Destiny Mizell Story by Baylah Close Yesterday evening students, faculty and other spectators gathered in the Honors...
Lifestyles

MTSU students put their Women’s History Month knowledge to the test in gameshow

Featured Photo by Lillian Chapman Story by Lillian Chapman Middle Tennessee State University's Student Programming and Raider Entertainment held a...
Film & TV

Movies to expect in March

Featured Graphic by Makayla Sulcer Story by Makayla Sulcer March is a month packed with a variety of blockbuster...
Campus

A guiding light: Ilyasah Shabazz appearance closes Black History Month on campus 

Photo by James Cessna, courtesy of MTSU Story by Baylah Close As Ilyasah Shabazz stepped onto the stage to speak...

Follow us

Follow Sidelines on our social media for news and sports updates.

Sections

Latest news

A visit from across the pond: MTSU Debate Team welcomes back Irish debate champions 

Campus 0
Featured Graphic by Destiny Mizell Story by Baylah Close Yesterday evening...

MTSU baseball drops series finale to Evansville

Baseball 0
Featured photo by Ryan Loftis Story by Conner Smith Middle Tennessee...

The third anniversary of the COVID-19 pandemic is upon us

News 0
Story by Alyssa Williams March 13, 2020 is a date...

Popular news

“RENT” in the ‘Boro: Center for the Arts’ latest production

Lifestyles 0
Featured Photo by Kaleigh Young Story by Kaleigh Young The Pulitzer...

‘Memories are forever’: MTSU theatre performs “The Giver” at Tucker Theatre

Campus 0
Photo Courtesy of MTSU Theatre Department Story by Stephanie Hall Middle...

“Where the Stars Fell”: an MTSU Student Podcast

Campus 0
Story by Sydney Schettler | Contributing Writer Middle Tennessee...

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.