MTSU BSCC hosts “Poetry In Motion”

Photos and Story by Reggie Johnson Jr.

Middle Tennessee State University’s Black Student Creatives Collective hosted their “Poetry In Motion” event in the Keathley University Center last night. The organization partnered with other black organizations on campus for this open mic night. The open mic showcased over 20 student performers who sang, rapped and spoke poetry.

Some of the student performers at the open mic night. (Photo by Reggie Johnson Jr.).

BSCC President Ladrico Hymon, a senior majoring in aviation management with a business minor, hosted the event. He explained the mission statement behind last night’s event.

“It’s where we get a group of creatives together to bring something new and lively to campus. It says black student creatives, but we welcome all creatives,” Ladrico said. “We want it to be a safe space to talk, communicate and be creative in our own right.” He said he felt pleased with the event’s turnaround, but would have been proud regardless.

BSCC meets in room 323 of the KUC every Tuesday afternoon between five and six. For more information, see their Instagram.

