Students crave to see the Murphy Center return to its glory days

Story by Trey Godsey

The Murphy Center served as Middle Tennesee’s largest concert venue for big named artists from 1972 until the mid-1990s. When Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena opened in 1996, the Glass House became an almost forgotten venue.

Middle Tennessee State University’s Murphy Center opened in December 1972 and has hosted many big named artists throughout its 51-year history. Dolly Parton, Diana Ross, Elvis Presley, Whitney Houston, New Kids on The Block and Olivia Newton-John have all graced the stage of the Murphy Center along with many others.

Now, it is home to the Blue Raiders basketball teams and a popular venue for local high school graduation ceremonies. Even though students enjoy attending games, some feel that the Glass House should demonstrate the versatility it used to.

“The Murphy Center is definitely underutilized,” freshman Bo Bryan said. “It has the potential to host thousands of people for concerts every month. It makes me feel kind of sad that we don’t have concerts of that caliber as frequently as we used to.”

Middle Tennessee State University students, faculty and alumni played an integral role in “The Judds: Love is Alive – The Final Concert” event held on Thursday, Nov.3, 2022, at the Murphy Center on campus, with more than 50 students and 20 alumni working both behind and in front of the cameras. (MTSU photo by James Cessna and Cat Curtis Murphy).

Though usually once a semester, the school still hosts concerts. In the last year, Murphy Center has hosted Jack Harlow, Wynonna Judd, Little Big Town, Brandi Carslille and more. Some students just would like to attend more frequently.

Freshman Taylor Bentley said she wouldn’t mind having to pay for tickets if it meant that she got to see some of her favorite artists perform at MTSU.

“It would be amazing. People would love that,” sophomore Harry Bryan said.

Junior Bershoun Levi sees the possibility of more concerts as an image booster for the school. “Economic-wise and popularity-wise, it’s beneficial,” Levi said. “It would bring a lot of publicity back to MTSU.”

Although the Glass House has quite a legacy to live up to, the desire for frequent concerts is evident amongst the student body.

