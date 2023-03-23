Friday, March 24, 2023
Students laugh and sing at comedy and karaoke night

By Destiny Mizell | Lifestyles Editor

Featured Photo by Lina Chapman

Story by Lillian Chapman

To take some of the edge off as finals approach, Student Programming and Raider Entertainment encouraged students to perform stand-up comedy and belt songs in the Chris Young Café Wednesday.   

The sign outside of Chris Young Café. (Photo by Lina Chapman).

Karaoke started after the stand-up comedy. The karaoke portion featured a variety of songs ranging from “All Star” by Smash Mouth to “Never Enough” from the “The Greatest Showman.” Hardly any genres were left untouched.

Middle Tennessee State University students cheered each other on as they approached the mic. The encouragement boosted some student’s confidence, increasing the amount of performers.

“It was a nerve-wracking performance, but it was fun in the end,” Devon Norwood, an english major, said. After singing “Tennessee Whiskey” by Chris Stapelton, Norwood persuaded others to step up to the microphone, pick out a song and let the music flow.

Brie Beeler, one of the student organizers, felt pleased to see blue raiders getting out of their comfort zones. “We wanted to get students together and do something fun for them,” Beeler said.

Students at the comedy and karaoke event. (Photo by Lina Chapman).

Some students didn’t need a push to perform and anticipated the event.

“It’s been a long time since I’ve sang in front of an audience since I do theater here at MTSU, but I don’t really sing often,” Arianne Dayritan, an actuarial science major, said. “It was really nice to do it again.”

SPARE feels that the evening was a success, and will be hosting a similiar event at the same place April 5.

To contact Lifestyles Editor Destiny Mizell, email lifestyles@mtsusidelines.com. For more news, visit www.mtsusidelines.com, or follow us on Facebook at MTSU Sidelines or on Twitter at @Sidelines_News.

