“John Wick: Chapter 4”: Three perfect hours of Keanu Reeves

“There are three types of men in this world: those who have something to live for, those who have something to die for, and those who have something to kill for.” — Marquis in “John Wick: Chapter 4”

Mr. Wick has finally returned, with one goal: obtain his freedom.

An electrifying entry into the franchise, “John Wick: Chapter 4” brings everything we’ve loved about the previous movies together with an astonishing 2 hour and 49 minute runtime. Get comfortable because there won’t be any downtime to use the bathroom during your viewing.

This is a film destined to be seen in a larger format. IMAX, Dolby, ScreenX, whatever you prefer — see it in the larger format. The sound design of this film was like no other. However, be warned of the opening scene, as it feels like your brain is shaking as Wick punches a post repeatedly.

As the highest-rated entry in the franchise, according to critics at Rotten Tomatoes, “John Wick: Chapter 4” is well worth the nearly 4-year waiting period since “John Wick: Chapter 3.”

The film is a standout piece in the franchise in many aspects, with two concepts being nailed in this entry: set design and choreography.

We follow John Wick to the Osaka Continental, where he meets with Koji to discuss how he will regain his freedom. This scene is quickly followed by what feels like a never-ending John Wick style fight scene, complete with Wick doing the classic throw of the pistol when it’s empty and the unloading of the magazine to ensure the enemy is dead.

The movie follows the fights throughout the hotel and we get an indescribable look at many different rooms. Remember that fight scene with all the glass cases from “John Wick: Chapter 3?” Imagine that, but with even more mood lighting and more art pieces to hide behind.

The stunt choreographers of this film, and the franchise as a whole, give it their all to ensure the set is used to its fullest potential. Each fight scene is strategically choreographed to ensure the set around the characters is used to elicit fear, shock, and even some laughs.

Bill Skarsgard delivers a subtle yet destructive villain performance. Some might say he was destined to play villains. Many of my favorite quotes in the film came from his character.

Without giving too much away, the final battle scene arguably has one of the most creative uses of a bird’s eye view shot in cinema. We follow Wick for quite some time as if we are above him. I felt like I was playing a video game. This movie is full of creativity behind every door.

Did I mention this film brings viewers a new dog to love in the franchise? Shamier Anderson delivers an important performance in the film as a tracker, with his dog by his side. There is some humor in the commands he teaches the dog, but I’ll leave that for you to find out on your own.

The fourth, and potentially final, chapter in the John Wick franchise may be the longest, but it is far from the dullest. It might possibly be the best. This film sits at 90% for me.

Oh, and stay through the credits. It’s important.

