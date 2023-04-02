MTSU baseball sweeps home series against FIU

Featured photo by Khori Williams

Story by Conner Smith

Middle Tennessee State baseball completed a huge comeback to earn the series sweep over FIU 13-12 after eight leas changes.

It didn’t take long for someone to score as FIU took Eriq Swan deep on just the second batter in the first inning. Jeremiah Boyd has been the spark all series long and that didn’t change when he hit a wall-scraping two-run home run in the bottom of the first.

The Panthers hit Swan hard once again as they posted a three-run second inning against the righty. In the bottom of the frame, Eston Snider was able to get a run back when he scored from second on a throwing error.

MTSU climbed back into the game, only trailing by one heading into the fourth. JT Mabry delivered with a single to center field that scored Brett Coker and evened the score at five.

FIU tacked on another run in the fifth to take the lead, but it wouldn’t last long. Snider drove in two on a line-drive double to take a 7-6 lead.

In the sixth, the Panthers tied it up yet again on a bloop single to right field, the fourth tie of the game. FIU then took the lead in the seventh, but Snider drove in another run for his third RBI of the day.

Snider had an outstanding series himself, gathering six hits, six RBIs, and scoring seven runs.

“This series sweep for us was huge going into the Western [Kentucky] series next week,” Snider said. “Can’t wait to play those guys, always a battle against that team in red. As far as my performance I’ve been trying to do too much and the last few days I just settled down and was able to approach the plate calmly, leading to my success.”

FIU entered the ninth ready to cause chaos, as it put together a four-run inning to take a 12-8 lead.

As the bottom of the ninth came the Raiders found themselves in a deep hole but were ready to fight. MTSU only had one hit in the ninth but after a plethora of walks and wild pitches, Briggs Rutter walked home to seal the victory.

“We did a great job today as a team, being able to make a great comeback and we earned it, we hit very well,” MTSU head coach Jerry Meyers said. “We have Western Kentucky coming up next weekend, so it’ll be nice to not have a midweek game to get some guys extra rest and preparation. I loved the approach by our guys in the ninth, some guys can get swing happy in that situation but coach [Kevin] Nichols talked to them and got them prepared.”

