Tuesday, April 4, 2023
Targeting the stress: Students try axe-throwing on campus 

By Destiny Mizell | Lifestyles Editor

Featured Graphic by Stephanie Hall

Story by Baylah Close

The sounds of loud thudding, followed by cheers and laughter, filled the second floor of the Student Union Building Monday. Student Programming & Raider Entertainment gave students the opportunity to chuck axes at targets in a controlled enviornment.

SPARE worked with Axecessive, a company based out of Atlanta that provides mobile axe throwing for different events and venues, for this event. Together, they wanted to provide a unique experience for Middle Tennessee State University students who may have never tried it. The intended goal was for students and even some faculty to be able to ease tension and have fun.

Trent Jackson, an employee of Axcessive, shared the benefits of ax throwing for de-stressing. 

“Axe throwing is definitely good for you and is an excellent stress reliever. It can be fun, exciting and not dangerous at all,” Jackson said.  

Many participants said they were able to let loose in this event. Some students found the event particularly enjoyable with the end of the semester upon them.

Axecessive Ax Throwing provided the axes and assured that safety measures were followed so that students of all experience levels could enjoy it. 

“It was a little scary at first,” MTSU student Avery Loyd said. “Once you got the hang of it, it was really fun.”

Events like these can be essential for student success during times of high stress. April is full of events dedicated to finding joy when pressures are high. From painting to rage rooms, the MTSU’s events calendar shows similar occasions to come.

To contact Lifestyles Editor Destiny Mizell, email lifestyles@mtsusidelines.com. For more news, visit www.mtsusidelines.com, or follow us on Facebook at MTSU Sidelines or on Twitter at @Sidelines_News.

Destiny Mizell | Lifestyles Editor
Destiny Mizell | Lifestyles Editor

