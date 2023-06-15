Thursday, June 15, 2023
Storm delays music at Bonnaroo 2023

By Stephen Leon Alligood MTSU Faculty Advisor

By Zoe Naylor and Kailee Shores

Photo by Addison Conley

Just as the music at Bonnaroo 2023 had begun, security officials at Bonnaroo closed the central festival grounds, sending attendees back to their campsites or their cars to wait in place while a thunderstorm headed toward the area.

There was no time frame given to the closure. Festival-goers who were not near their campsites took shelter in several permanent structures that are on the site.

After about 45 minutes, the threat diminished as the storm on radar appeared to divide and skirt around the music festival site, where thousands have gathered for four days of music on The Farm.

“They will send out another message that says it’s all clear, we’re opening Centeroo, we’re opening the toll roads,” said Jennifer Mullins, a safety crew member at Bonnaroo said as campers and day visitors made their way to safe spots.

Luckily, the venue has areas and buildings available for permanent shelter. Hunkering down in the Music Den were festival attendees Jasmine and Amanda who were unable to get back to their day parking lot find cover.

While waiting out the storm, “(We’re going to) eat our fries and try not to fall asleep,” they said.

In true Bonnaroo fashion, they had an optimistic attitude about the weekend after the storm.

“If we need to get it out of the way, then so be it. Then let’s get back to it!” said Jasmine.

Zoe Naylor and Kailee Shores are staff writers for MTSU Sidelines.

