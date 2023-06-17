Sunday, June 18, 2023
Lifestyles

Bonnaroo 2023 overtakes Manchester, TN June 15-18

By Kailee Shores

Date:

Share post:

Story by Kailee Shores

Photo by Brian Branch

MTSU Seigenthaler News Service

Bonnaroo Music and Arts Festival returned to Great Stage Park, affectionately known as “The Farm” to Bonnaroovians, in Manchester, Tennessee on Thursday, and set up camp through Sunday. 

Thousands of ticket holders flooded the small Tennessee town beginning on Tuesday to wait for entry to their campsites. Four-day tickets sold out early Thursday, before the festival got started. For those who want to attend the festival but are a bit late to the game, a few one-night passes are available.

A Bonnaroo official said this year’s event attracted about 80,000 attendees. That is about 6.8 times the population of Manchester itself, all concentrated on one square mile of land. Before they flocked to the farm, ticket holders congregated in the Walmart parking lot on Highway 41. Meanwhile, street traffic both on I-24 and the main thoroughfares in Manchester become crowded.

The concert line-up this year includes well-known artists like Kendrick Lamar, Odesza and The Foo Fighters alongside many other artists, making for no shortage of entertainment.

Bonnaroo obviously exists for concertgoers to catch a glimpse of their favorite artists all in one place, but more important to many is the culture of the festival.

With events like “Ask Nasa Anything,” “Kendell Marvel’s Honky Tonk Experience,” and “Lazerpantz Clown Carnival,” there isn’t anywhere in the world quite like Bonnaroo.

Each section of the campground has a plaza where funky groups perform all weekend.

If you so wish, you can get hitched in the House of Mootrimony. If spontaneously getting married at a music festival isn’t quite your speed, you can set your own pace in the Roo Run 5-K on Saturday. 

“All the big festivals feel very different… my brother and I tried to compare Bonnaroo and Coachella, but aside from the concerts, you really can’t compare them. They are nothing alike,” said one of the vendors, as she was airbrushing a customer with glitter.

Outfits range from full-body unicorn costumes to nothing at all. There is glitter everywhere all the time. Fran Houseton, Devin Fare and Clayborne Fare, all from Memphis, donned homemade mushroom hats.

Music at the festival is just as diverse as the crowd it attracts. From Sheryl Crow to Korn to Diarrhea Planet, there’s something for everyone. DJ Diesel, better known as Shaquille O’Neal, will be playing a set on Friday.

The festival is a haven for those who can’t express themselves elsewhere. The theme of the weekend is peace, love and acceptance. It is a place free from judgment and hate. As the Bonnaroovians say, Happy Roo!

Kailee Shores is the News Editor for MTSU Sidelines.

To contact News Editor Kailee Shores and Assistant News Editor Alyssa Williams, email newseditor@mtsusidelines.com.

For more news, visit www.mtsusidelines.com, or follow us on Facebook at MTSU Sidelines or on Twitter and Instagram at @mtsusidelines.

Previous article
Activism at Bonnaroo: Planet Roo
Next article
Calling All Crows: Prevention and reduction of sexual violence at Bonnaroo
Kailee Shores
Kailee Shoreshttps://mtsusidelines.com

Related articles

Lifestyles

Saying “I do” at Bonnaroo’s House of Matrimony

Story and photo by Noah McLane MTSU Seigenthaler News Service The mention of Bonnaroo brings to mind eclectic music, amazing...
Lifestyles

Crowds for Noah Kahan spilled out of That Tent at Bonnaroo

Story by Jordan Reining Photo by Kaleigh Young MTSU Seigenthaler News Service Walking onto the stage for his Bonnaroo debut, Tik...
Lifestyles

The Parachute People provide a chance to play at Bonnaroo

Story and Photos by Jordan Reining MTSU Seigenthaler News Service A multi-colored parachute billows in the breeze at Bonnaroo. The...
Lifestyles

Bonnaroo: Life on The Farm

Photos by Brian Branch MTSU Seigenthaler News Service Brian Branch is a staff photographer at MTSU Sidelines. To contact News Editor...

Follow us

Follow Sidelines on our social media for news and sports updates.

Sections

Latest news

Saying “I do” at Bonnaroo’s House of Matrimony

Lifestyles 0
Story and photo by Noah McLane MTSU Seigenthaler News Service The...

Crowds for Noah Kahan spilled out of That Tent at Bonnaroo

Lifestyles 0
Story by Jordan Reining Photo by Kaleigh Young MTSU Seigenthaler News...

The Parachute People provide a chance to play at Bonnaroo

Lifestyles 0
Story and Photos by Jordan Reining MTSU Seigenthaler News Service A...

Popular news

“Willkommen! Bienvenue!”: A review of MTSU Theatre’s rendition of “Cabaret”

Lifestyles 0
Featured Image Courtesy of MTSU Theatre and Dance Department Story...

“Mi estis amata”: A review of MTSU’s rendition of “The Language Archive”

Campus 0
Featured Photo by Harry Whitmore Story by Stephanie Hall Middle Tennessee...

“RENT” in the ‘Boro: Center for the Arts’ latest production

Lifestyles 0
Featured Photo by Kaleigh Young Story by Kaleigh Young The Pulitzer...

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.