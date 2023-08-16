Friday, August 25, 2023
“Good Omens” Season 2 gives fans what they want

By Stephanie Hall

Featured Graphic by Destiny Mizell

Neil Gaiman has been traumatizing children and breaking hearts for years. With his novel-turned-stop-motion film “Coraline” hitting the theaters once more this month, it only felt right to review one of his most recent works, season two of “Good Omens.”

The show debuted on Amazon Prime Video in 2019. It is based on his and Terry Pratchett’s novel of the same title. It follows the two main characters, Aziraphale and Crowley as they try to stop the world from ending. 

While season one covers the storyline from the novel in its entirety, the second season deviates
and expands on the world that has already been built for these characters.

From brand new faces to familiar ones, the problems between Heaven and Hell continue to
sprout up and ruin the satisfactory lives of Aziraphale (played by Michael Sheen) and Crowley (played by David Tennant) on Earth.

Last we saw of the duo, the two had managed to watch a young group of tweens called “The
Them” stop the apocalypse with their preaching on feminist views and love for the world.

I’ll be honest — it’s been a while since I’ve seen the first season. Though, yes, children fought the apocalypse’s four horsemen with words and won.

Since the failed Armageddon, Crowley and Aziraphale have been living their lives on Earth as
traitors to Heaven and Hell. That peace and tranquility, however, is destroyed when an amnesic
archangel named Gabriel (played by Jon Hamm) shows up naked on Aziraphale’s doorstep.

The season proceeds to follow Aziraphale and Crowley working out the mystery surrounding
Gabriel while also keeping him hidden from both Heaven and Hell. However, while Crowley and
Aziraphale are hiding Gabriel, they are also playing Cupid with a record shop owner named
Maggie (played by Maggie Service) and a coffee shop owner named Nina (played by Nina Sosanya).

With Heaven on the hunt for Gabriel and Hell on the hunt to know about Heaven’s problems,
the series is full of the duo’s funny antics left and right. The two exert hilarious married old couple energy.

Unfortunately, if you go into this season expecting more undeniable proof that Aziaraphale and
Crowley are totally husbands, then the answer is yes, but also no.

It seems that this season was really just one way to further the gay agenda. Between the
developing relationship between Maggie and Nina and the unexpected plot twist at the end of
the season, “Good Omens” season two was a statement that emphasized gay rights.

Fans of Crowley and Aziraphale can rest assured that there is confirmation of previously suspected
feelings between the angel and the demon. There were a lot of moments where outsiders called
the two of them a couple. However, I will also put a brief warning that things do not end well.

If you want to know why, refer to episode six of season two. Of course, to avoid discouraging fans, I will at least spoil one surprise from the season finale.

For those who are huge into the fandom, one of the most popular “ships” that came to be was
between Gabriel and Beelzebub. Imagine my surprise when Gaiman decided to channel
that fandom energy and brought the ship to life!

This is definitely the biggest plot twist of the series, and honestly, this spoiler doesn’t even matter
when you find out how the season ends. Everyone gets a happy ending, except for the two that really deserve it: Crowley and Aziraphale.

I’ve always been a fan of Neil Gaiman. As a writer, he is an incredible world-builder and
character designer. He manages to execute both things in this show regardless of the
fact that it could have stood alone as a single season.

He has provided a lot more depth for the main characters and managed to end this season at a
spot where you as a viewer are going to want more.

There is so much of Christianity that this show hasn’t exploited or explored, and I am genuinely
curious to know the roles that the angel and demon pair played. In addition, there is still so
much left to know about Crowley’s past and Aziraphale’s future to the point that I do expect a
third season.

I hope that Amazon decides to continue with this show. We can all look forward to the day when the ineffable husbands can live their happy eternal lives without Heaven and Hell bringing more problems their way.

To contact Lifestyles Editor Destiny Mizell, email lifestyles@mtsusidelines.com.

Follow us

Follow Sidelines on our social media for news and sports updates.

Sections

