Remembering Sept. 11, 2001

Story by Holden Carter

Photo by Kailee Shores

22 years ago, on Sept. 11, 2001, our country was shaken by an unspeakable tragedy that changed the landscape of our citizens’ day to day. All those who lived through the events, both in New York City and around the globe, will never forget where they were. It is day we must remember, one that has shaped who we are as Americans.

MTSU remembered these events on Monday through a solemn ceremony arranged by the Charlie and Hazel Daniels Veterans Military Family Center.

This is the ninth year the university has held their 9/11 Remembrance to honor those who died that day.

Outside the Tom H. Jackson building at 7:30a.m., mourners gathered, many of whom dressed in their military uniforms.

Retired Lt. Gen. Keith M. Huber, senior advisor for veterans and leadership initiatives, greeted those who gathered in front of the Veterans Memorial. He welcomed all, even those who would not have been alive in September 2001.

The National Anthem was performed by singer-songwriter Jamie Teachenor and followed by a prayer and a moment of silence.

The timeline of events was recounted by Army and Air Force Cadets and Cadre, beginning at 8:46 a.m. when the first plane hit the north tower until 11:02 a.m. when former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani ordered the evacuation of lower Manhattan.

Huber returned to the microphone to recall to the crowd where he was on that day.

He called the attack “the first day of the first war of the 21st Century.”

Vice President Andrew Oppmann stood before the crowd gathered and said he was working in Wisconsin as a journalist for a local newspaper.

After the second plane hit the World Trade Center’s south tower, Oppmann remembered thinking “this was no accident.”

Huber returned to front and thanked the university for all they have done for veterans and active military servicemen and women. Huber directly addressed President McPhee, saying, “I am forever thankful for this university.”

Mr. Robert Aaneurd concluded the 9/11 Remembrance Ceremony by performing Taps on bugle.

Such a solemn ceremony became one of great reflection, as the audience hugged their friends and loved ones in attendance.

