Sunday, September 17, 2023
News

Remembering Sept. 11, 2001

By Kailee Shores

Date:

Share post:

Story by Holden Carter

Photo by Kailee Shores

22 years ago, on Sept. 11, 2001, our country was shaken by an unspeakable tragedy that changed the landscape of our citizens’ day to day. All those who lived through the events, both in New York City and around the globe, will never forget where they were. It is day we must remember, one that has shaped who we are as Americans. 

MTSU remembered these events on Monday through a solemn ceremony arranged by the Charlie and Hazel Daniels Veterans Military Family Center.

This is the ninth year the university has held their 9/11 Remembrance to honor those who died that day. 

Outside the Tom H. Jackson building at 7:30a.m., mourners gathered, many of whom dressed in their military uniforms. 

Retired Lt. Gen. Keith M. Huber, senior advisor for veterans and leadership initiatives, greeted those who gathered in front of the Veterans Memorial. He welcomed all, even those who would not have been alive in September 2001. 

The National Anthem was performed by singer-songwriter Jamie Teachenor and followed by a prayer and a moment of silence. 

The timeline of events was recounted by Army and Air Force Cadets and Cadre, beginning at 8:46 a.m. when the first plane hit the north tower until 11:02 a.m. when former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani ordered the evacuation of lower Manhattan. 

Huber returned to the microphone to recall to the crowd where he was on that day. 

He called the attack “the first day of the first war of the 21st Century.” 

Vice President Andrew Oppmann stood before the crowd gathered and said he was working in Wisconsin as a journalist for a local newspaper. 

After the second plane hit the World Trade Center’s south tower, Oppmann remembered thinking “this was no accident.” 

Huber returned to front and thanked the university for all they have done for veterans and active military servicemen and women. Huber directly addressed President McPhee, saying, “I am forever thankful for this university.” 

Mr. Robert Aaneurd concluded the 9/11 Remembrance Ceremony by performing Taps on bugle. 

Such a solemn ceremony became one of great reflection, as the audience hugged their friends and loved ones in attendance.

Holden Carter is a contributing writer for MTSU Sidelines.

To contact News Editor Kailee Shores, Assistant News Editor Alyssa Williams and Assistant News Editor Zoe Naylor, email newseditor@mtsusidelines.com.

For more news, visit www.mtsusidelines.com, or follow us on Facebook at MTSU Sidelines or on Twitter and Instagram at @mtsusidelines.

Previous article
Is “One Piece” finally ending the live action anime adaptation curse on Netflix?
Next article
MTSU’s Board of Trustees approves merger of 2 departments
Kailee Shores
Kailee Shoreshttps://mtsusidelines.com

Related articles

News

True Crime podcaster visits MTSU

Story and photo by Angel Perez Middle Tennessee State University hosted private investigator and true-crime podcaster Catherine Townsend on...
News

MTSU’s Board of Trustees approves merger of 2 departments

Featured Photo by Matthew Giffin Story by Jenene Grover Middle Tennessee State University’s Board of Trustees approved a merger between...
News

MTSU professors cannot always detect AI — what now?

Featured Photo by Rolf van Root/Unsplash Story by Matthew Giffin Middle Tennessee State University professors will not be able...
News

Three men from MTSU Campus Outreach Ministry indicted

Story by Noah McLane Three men from Middle Tennessee State University Campus Outreach Ministry were indicted for attempting to...

Follow us

Follow Sidelines on our social media for news and sports updates.

Sections

Latest news

Rep Your Roots: Sharing our diversity 

Campus 0
Featured Photo by Larry Rincon Story by Stephanie Hall Students gathered...

Students assemble visionary boards to improve mental health

Art & Photography 0
Featured Photo by Anna Leadingham Story by Anna Leadingham The College...

From idea to tradion: The evolution of National Hispanic Heritage Month

Lifestyles 0
Featured Graphic by Destiny Mizell Story by Larry Rincon For more...

Popular news

MTSU Performing Arts Company begins preparations for annual show

Lifestyles 0
Photo Courtesy of Middle Tennessee State University Story by Annabelle...

“Willkommen! Bienvenue!”: A review of MTSU Theatre’s rendition of “Cabaret”

Lifestyles 0
Featured Image Courtesy of MTSU Theatre and Dance Department Story...

“Mi estis amata”: A review of MTSU’s rendition of “The Language Archive”

Campus 0
Featured Photo by Harry Whitmore Story by Stephanie Hall Middle Tennessee...

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.