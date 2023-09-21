New locked door policy for MTSU classrooms

Story by Bayleigh Elliott

Photos by Brian Branch

Over the past decade, school shootings have increased at a rapid rate, with no decline in sight. In response, universities nationwide have modified their safety regulations and implemented new ones to keep students safe and their minds at ease.

One example is the new locked-door policy that has been issued at MTSU. During class, professors are required to keep their classroom doors shut and locked. Doors have been programmed to lock exactly ten minutes after they are first opened.

Students and faculty at MTSU have mixed opinions on the new policy. Some believe it may help with safety, while others believe it to be a distraction.

“I actually think it could have been implemented years ago,” said Beverly Boulware, a professor in the College of Education. “Any kind of malfeasance could come through the door.”

She has had classes be interrupted due to the locked-door policy. Some students need to leave class or use the bathroom more frequently than others, potentially distracting classmates or interrupting lessons.

One student understands these frustrations well. Nolan Blair, a junior studying accounting and Spanish, said situations like these are “definitely distracting.”

When students come in late and must be let in by the professor or another student sitting near the classroom door, it takes away time and focus from the lesson at hand.

“At times, it’s a little frustrating,” he said, “but I understand.”

Where should universities draw the line between safety and disruption?

Most students at MTSU, like Blair, understand the necessity of the policy, but they still have concerns and frustrations.

“It’s just the world we live in now,” said Kaylin Crider, a junior studying animal science. “It’s annoying at times when you’re running late and then can’t get into the door. The professors haven’t been very transparent about the rules and protocols for different situations, but I guess that’s what we must adapt to now.”

These adjustments have not been easy for professors, either. Drawing the line between convenience and security has not been easy.

“Leaving classroom doors open makes it easier for students to come and go,” said Michael Federici, a professor in the Department of Political Science and International Relations, “but it increases the risk that students will be harmed by an active shooter.

Some questions are still being answered. One professor was opposed to giving a statement due to not receiving training for the closed-door policy.

The locked-door policy has yet to be added to the Handbook for Campus Safety and Security Reporting, which has not been updated since 2020. The policy is also absent from the MTSU Emergency Operations Plan, leaving questions unanswered and students curious.

It seems that the university is doing what it can to keep its students safe. Although some questions about campus safety may be unanswered, it has become arguably imperative to instate these policies.

