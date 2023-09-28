Sign in Welcome! Log into your account your username your password Forgot your password? Get help Create an account Create an account Welcome! Register for an account your email your username A password will be e-mailed to you. Password recovery Recover your password your email A password will be e-mailed to you. SportsBlue Raider Football MTSU Homecoming Game 2023 By Brian Branch Date: September 28, 2023 Share post: FacebookTwitterPinterestWhatsApp All photos by Brian Branch Brian Branch Is Assistant Sports Editor/Staff Photographer for Sidelines News. TagsBlue Raider FootballMTSUMTSU FootballSports Previous articleMTSU professor brings triceratops skull to Earth Experience MuseumNext articleAspiring teachers gather to create, connect and cultivate community Brian Branchhttps://mtsusidelines.com MakerSpace open house grants students opporitunities to utilize creativity and academics Destiny Mizell | Lifestyles Editor - September 28, 2023 Read more “Fresh Faces” demonstrates the talent of new theatre and dance students Campus Aspiring teachers gather to create, connect and cultivate community Campus MTSU professor brings triceratops skull to Earth Experience Museum News Noah Kahan’s deluxe “Stick Season (We’ll All Be Here Forever)” album is a deep dive into love, loss and mental health Album Reviews A review of “The Play That Goes Wrong” at The Center for the Arts in Murfreesboro Lifestyles Related articles Blue Raider Football MTSU drops 31-24 thriller on homecoming night Featured photo by Brian Branch Story by Jenna Roberts Middle Tennessee football (1-3) lost a 31-23 thriller to the Colorado... Sports MTSU men’s tennis competes in Battle at the Beach Featured photo by Bill Lickman Story by Dixon Riggins The Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders men’s tennis team opened the 2023-24... Blue Raider Football MTSU Blue Raiders vs Murray State Gallery All photos by:Khori Williams Khori Williams is a staff sports photographer for MTSU Sidelines News. Sports Developers propose bringing AA baseball to Murfreesboro Featured photo by Dylan Simmons Story by Conner Smith Murfreesboro, TN- Developers have proposed the idea of bringing a AA Minor...