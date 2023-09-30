MTSU offense struggles, Blue Raiders suffer fifth straight loss to Hilltoppers

Featured photo by Calvin White

Story by Calvin White

Bowling Green, KY- Middle Tennessee’s offense was nowhere to be found against WKU, only recording 373 total yards of offense in the Blue Raiders’ 31-10 blowout loss to the Hilltoppers (3-2, 1-0 CUSA) on the road at Houchens- Smith Stadium. The loss marks the eighth time in the last nine matchups between the two rivals that Western Kentucky has beaten MTSU.

Early in the first quarter, MTSU (1-4, 0-1 CUSA) had a 74-yard touchdown pass from quarterback Nicholas Vattiato to Elijah Metcalf called back due to a holding penalty on the offensive line. That play set the tone for the Blue Raider offense for the rest of the night.

Entering the game, WKU’s defense had allowed an average of 497.8 yards per game and 34 points per game to opponents. Vattiato finished the game 27-for-45 passing for 252 yards, zero touchdowns and two interceptions.

In the first half, MTSU only recorded 124 yards of total offense compared to WKU’s 260, and the Blue Raiders trailed 23-3 at halftime.

The Blue Raiders showed signs of life on offense to start the third quarter by driving 75 yards down the field on 15 plays and scoring on a 16-yard touchdown run by running back Frank Peasant. On its ensuing offensive drive, MTSU faced fourth-and-3 from the WKU four-yard line and Vattiato did not pick up the first down on the quarterback keeper with 9:03 remaining in the third quarter.

“We stook to the run game,” Peasant said. “We were pounding the ball and finding gaps and we were moving.”

Peasant rushed for 76 yards on 14 carries and scored MTSU’s only touchdown of the game.

Middle Tennessee was 2-for-3 on red zone trips but did not enter the red zone again after Vattiato’s failed quarterback run.

“Again, we did some good things, but just not consistent enough on either side of the ball to get a win against a good team like them,” MTSU head coach Rick Stockstill said. “Disappointing, frustrating. But there’s a lot of games left, a lot of conference left. This is the first one. It’s a setback, but it’s not the end of the road. We’re going to get back to work tomorrow and get back ready to go.”

