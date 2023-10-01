Sunday, October 1, 2023
MTSU soccer dominates Chicago State

By Calvin White

Featured photo by Khori Williams

Story by Jacob Burgess

Murfreesboro, TN – Middle Tennessee soccer (3-7-2) won in shutout fashion as it thrashed Chicago State 8-0 under the lights of Dean A. Hayes track and Soccer Stadium Friday night. 

At the end of the first half, MTSU led 7-0 with a wide range of goals scored.  MTSU scored its first and fifth goals off crosses into the box. Idun Kvaale slotted the ball home after a Cambell Kivisto cross and Manon Lebargy scored a header from a cross by Delaney Thomas.  

MTSU scored one goal off a free kick in the first half. Lebargy scored with a sliding kick beating the Chicago State goalkeeper to the ball by inches.  

The rest of MTSU’s goals in the first half came from live ball shots. Elizabeth Slavinsky, Faith Adje, and Yana Yordanova all scored during live play.  

“That’s our expectation is to go into every single one and try and get maximum points,” MTSU head coach Aston Rhoden said. 

The second half was much quieter in terms of scoring. Adje scored her third goal of the game to earn her first collegiate hat trick.  

“I think it’s really exciting,” Adje said. “It’s been a hard week, I’ve been putting in a lot of work.” 

MTSU moves on to strictly conference play for the remainder of the season. They are currently 0-3 in conference play.  

Jacob Burgess is a sports reporter for MTSU Sidelines. For more news, visit www.mtsusidelines.com. Also, follow us on Facebook and Instagram @mtsusidelines and on X @MTSUSidelines. 

Previous article
Think Pink: Breast Cancer Awareness Month begins Oct. 1
