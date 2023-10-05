MTSU collapses in second half, falls at home to Jacksonville State

Featured photo by Khori Williams

Story by Calvin White

Murfreesboro, TENN- After trailing 23-7 at halftime, Jacksonville State forced four turnovers and outscored Middle Tennessee 38-7 in the second half to win 45-30 on the road at Johnny “Red” Floyd Stadium.

“Very disappointing,” MTSU head coach Rick Stockstill said. “Kind of a tale of two halves. We did some nice things in the first half then we turned it over four times in the second half. We never could establish any consistency on offense. We struggled all night to try and make something happen.”

The Blue Raiders (1-5, 0-2 CUSA) were firing on all cylinders in the first half with quarterback Nicholas Vattiato throwing for 271 yards and two touchdowns on 13-for-21 passing. Middle Tennessee’s defense held the Gamecocks (5-1, 2-0 CUSA) to only 176 total yards of offense through the first two quarters.

MTSU was on its way to what seemed like a comfortable win until the third quarter when Jacksonville State scored 17 unanswered points to take a 24-23 lead entering the final frame.

Like it has all season, every time the Blue Raiders tried to put the game away, a costly turnover kept Jacksonville State in the game. Middle Tennessee turned the ball over four times in the second half, including three turnovers from Vattiato.

“You have to pride yourself in not turning the ball over,” Vattiato said. “We did put the defense in some really bad positions and we kept giving them (JSU) chances to get back in the game and they took them and didn’t look back.”

Entering the game, MTSU’s defense was statistically the worst defense in college football on third and fourth down. MTSU held the Gamecocks to 6-for-19 on third down but were put in multiple short-field scenarios due to the offense’s turnovers.

A tale of two halves knocks the Blue Raiders to 1-5 overall and 0-2 in conference play. MTSU has yet to put together a complete game free of self-inflicted wounds. In six games, Middle Tennessee has 46 penalties and 12 turnovers.

“That’s our biggest problem,” MTSU defensive end Richard Kinley said. “Offense, defense, special teams, we can’t put together a whole game. Anybody can see that.”

Calvin White is the sports editor for MTSU Sidelines. For more news, visit www.mtsusidelines.com. Also, follow us on Facebook and Instagram @mtsusidelines, or on X @MTSUSidelines.