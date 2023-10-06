Friday, October 6, 2023
CampusNews

The United Campus Workers of MTSU Fight for Biweekly Pay

By Alyssa Williams

Date:

Share post:

Featured Photo by Ravel Pirouznia

Story by Ethan Schmidt

Middle Tennessee State University’s chapter of the United Campus Workers of Tennessee is circulating a petition for biweekly pay of all hourly employees at the school.

At MTSU, hourly workers get paid every 30 days. In some cases, however, campus workers must wait for up to six weeks to get a paycheck, according to Spencer O’Neal, vice president of the United Campus Workers chapter, which has roughly 200 members.

“If you get hired on the 16th,” he said, “you’re going to have to work until the 15th of the next month, and then you’re going to have to wait till the end of that next month to actually get that pay…We have people who, depending on when you get hired, are not getting any sort of compensation for six weeks.”

Spencer O’Neal, vice president of the United Campus Workers chapter at MTSU, works as a facility supervisor at the Walker Library’s service desk. (Photo by Ethan Schmidt)

O’Neal noted that if MTSU administration grants a request recently submitted by UCW, biweekly pay would shorten the wait for these workers’ paychecks. Instead of waiting for six weeks, workers who start on the 16th would receive their first paycheck after one month of employment then get paid every two weeks.

“It doesn’t seem like an incredible ask,” said Secretary of MTSU UCW Ashton Beatty. “Most employers do pay biweekly, so right now, we’re trying to cycle the petition to all workers on campus who are interested in it.” The online petition allows for students, alumni, and general community supporters to sign.

The petition has garnered more than 500 signatures — far surpassing the union’s goal of 300 signatures. UCW members now look to submit this petition to MTSU administration.

“We’re planning on having a meeting at the end of this month to coincide with our monthly chapter meeting to firmly establish delivery method,” said O’Neal on September 19. “We’re ready to deliver.”

Ashton Beatty, secretary of the MTSU United Campus Workers chapter, works at the MakerSpace Help Desk in the Walker Library. (Photo by Ethan Schmidt)

Kathy Musselman, Assistant Vice President of Human Resource Services, said the problem stems from inadequate staffing to process paychecks on a biweekly basis.

“We are discussing the possibility of going to another administrative software system. It could be that when we make that change — I don’t know how soon it would be — that it might be possible administratively.”

The organization may further utilize news media outlets to push MTSU administration to the bargaining table. According to O’Neal, UCW initiated its campaign with a petition to clearly communicate its desire to engage with administration in good faith.

“We don’t want to come out of the gate and say MTSU is purposefully and maliciously doing this crazy thing to exploit its workers,” said O’Neal.

According to the UWC Vice President, the next issue for the union will be a wage increase for student employees.

With greater union membership, O’Neal argues, student employee compensation can improve. “Regardless of what side you fall on politically, regardless of what stage of life you’re in, everyone can get behind, ‘Hey, people shouldn’t have to wait six weeks to get a paycheck.’ It’s that easy.”

To contact News Editor Kailee Shores, Assistant News Editor Alyssa Williams and Assistant News Editor Zoe Naylor, email newseditor@mtsusidelines.com.

For more news, visit www.mtsusidelines.com, or follow us on Facebook at MTSU Sidelines or on Twitter and Instagram at @mtsusidelines.

Previous article
“Totally Killer” is the time-traveling horror slasher we needed
Alyssa Williams
Alyssa Williams

Related articles

News

FEMA to alert all U.S. cell phones on Oct. 4 to test alert system

Featured Photo by WordPress Story by Matthew Giffin The Federal Emergency Management Agency will send an alert to all consumer...
Campus

MT Engage Fest returns in all-day performance

Featured Photo by Cadee Havard Story by Aiden O'Neill MT Engage Fest is a great opportunity for organizations within the...
Campus

Center for Chinese Music and Culture illuminates significance of the moon amid 2023 Autumn Moon Festival

Featured Photo by Lina Chapman Story by Lillian Chapman With a spread of mooncakes and warm tea, the Center for...
Campus

MTSU’s and WKU’s “100 Miles of Hope” saves lives through donations

Featured Photo by Marshal Clemmer Story by Marshal Clemmer 2023 is the thirteenth year of a friendly competition between Middle...

Follow us

Follow Sidelines on our social media for news and sports updates.

Sections

Latest news

“Totally Killer” is the time-traveling horror slasher we needed

Film & TV 0
Featured Photo by Amazon Studios Story by Larry Rincon Horror movies have...

MTSU vs Jax Gallery

Blue Raider Football 0
All photos by Khori Williams Khori Williams is a staff...

MTSU collapses in second half, falls at home to Jacksonville State

Blue Raider Football 0
Featured photo by Khori Williams Story by Calvin White Murfreesboro, TENN- After...

Popular news

“Fresh Faces” demonstrates the talent of new theatre and dance students

Campus 0
Featured Photo from MTSU Sidelines Archive Story by Annabelle Cranfill Middle...

A review of “The Play That Goes Wrong” at The Center for the Arts in Murfreesboro

Lifestyles 0
Featured Photo Courtesy of the Center for the Arts...

MTSU Dance Program hosts guest artist with a sneak-peak showing of the Fall Dance Concert

Lifestyles 0
Featured Photo by MTSU Dance Story by Annabelle Cranfill On Sunday...

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.