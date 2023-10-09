MTSU soccer falls 3-2 to Sam Houston State

Featured photo by Jacob Burgess

Story by Jacob Burgess

Murfreesboro TN – Middle Tennessee soccer (4-7-2) fell 3-2 to conference opponent Sam Houston State (4-5-2) on a sunny but chilly day at Dean A. Hayes Track and Soccer Stadium.

MTSU started strong having to play against a Sam Houston press that was trying to test the MTSU back line. The Blue Raiders played around the press with strong, quick first touches as if they were playing a simple game of rondo.

The press by Sam Houston led to counterattack opportunities for MTSU where it applied its own pressure on the Sam Houston defense.

MTSU’s first chance at a goal came in the seventh minute off a throw-in by Jessica Oliveras. Her throw-in found the feet of Eleanor Gough, who turned and shot on goal, but it was an easy save for Sam Houston.

MTSU’s first goal came just two minutes later when Gough would slot home a crossed ball with no challenge from Sam Houston. Yana Yordanova sent a long ball deep into the corner, with Idun Kvaale able to win the ball and send a pass into the middle of the box. Gough timed the run right, giving herself an easy shot.

The MTSU defense held Sam Houston at bay until the 35th minute when Sam Houston played a successful through ball. Hannah Suder was forced into a one-on-one, giving too much space and an easy goal for the Bearcats.

The second half began uneventfully as it was a battle in the midfield between both teams. Both teams came out with an aggressive press, leading to a lot of back and forth. MTSU made some bad passes that Sam Houston was unable to capitalize on.

The first goal in the second half came in the 58th minute as MTSU defender Kaitlyn Butcher committed a foul in the penalty box, leading to a Sam Houston penalty goal.

MTSU leveled the score with a penalty goal of its own. Off an Oliveras corner, Elizabeth Slavinsky was pushed from behind which led to the penalty. Slavinsky then steps up to the spot and slots the ball away, faking the Sam Houston goalie out.

The game-deciding goal in the 78th minute was the most dramatic. Sam Houston with the ball deep in the corner, crosses the ball into the box. Caroline Manley attempted to clear the ball out behind the net. Suder attempted to catch the ball, but mishandled the grab, knocking the ball back into play. The ball ends up in the back of the net after a Suder block, and pinging between players of both teams.

Video replay showed the ball going out of bounds before Suder tried to catch the ball. There was an argument with the officials that resulted in MTSU head coach Aston Rhoden being shown a yellow card.

“We created enough chances to win the game,” Rhoden said. “And you know, unfortunately the ref decided this game. You know, it shouldn’t be that way. We put ourselves in a position where one call now truly affected the outcome of the game.”

