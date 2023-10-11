MTSU limits mistakes, downs Louisiana Tech at home

Featured photo by Travis Xavier

Story by Calvin White

Murfreesboro, TENN- Middle Tennessee football (2-5, 1-2 CUSA) played its most complete game of the season in a 31-23 win over Louisiana Tech (3-5, 2-2 CUSA) Tuesday night at Johnny “Red” Floyd Stadium.

All season long, MTSU football has been plagued by untimely penalties, stalled offensive drives and bad third down defense. The Blue Raiders fixed all of those problems for at least one game after only having seven penalties, finishing 3-of-3 in the red zone and holding the Bulldogs to 3-of-13 on third down.

“I thought we played good, complimentary football,” MTSU head coach Rick Stockstill said. “I thought we were really good in all three phases. It was a really satisfying win. The guys played hard and we beat a good football team.”

Penalties have stalled countless MTSU drives throughout the season and MTSU quarterback Nicholas Vattiato has called them drive-killers. Of the seven penalties against Louisiana Tech, only one came against the MTSU offense.

In addition to limiting the penalties, the Blue Raider offense finished the game 10-of-16 on third down to keep drives alive and put the ball in the end zone instead of settling for field goals.

“A big part of it is the early downs,” MTSU quarterback Nicholas Vattiato said of converting third downs. “Our theme all year has been penalties and we didn’t have that many, especially pre and post-snap penalties so we stayed out of third-and-long for the most part.”

Safety Tra Fluellen did not play in the first half due to a targeting call against him in the second half of last week’s game against Jacksonville State. The team captain made an immediate impact when he picked off Bulldog quarterback Jack Turner’s pass in the corner of the end zone.

Entering last week’s game against Jacksonville State, the MTSU defense ranked dead last in the country in third and fourth down defense. The Blue Raiders held Louisiana Tech to 3-of-13 on third down and stopped the Bulldogs on fourth-and-4 with 55 seconds left in the game to secure the win.

“Practicing like a pro and taking every third down seriously,” Fluellen said of the secondary’s reason for playing well. “Being mature about the things that we do, on and off the field. I’m so proud of our guys and so proud of how we played today. I know we’re going to come back with a chip on our shoulder because people are still counting us out.”

The Blue Raiders saw what they could do if they limit the mistakes that had plagued them all season. The outcome of the remaining games will be determined by whether MTSU can continue to limit the self-inflicted wounds.

