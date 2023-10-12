Night of Comedy: Randy Feltface brings chuckles and cheer

Featured Photo by MTSU Campus Life

Story by Stephanie Hall

The Student Union Ballroom at Middle Tennessee State University was packed on Thursday, as students gathered to watch a purple puppet thrust on stage.

Randy Feltface is an Australian puppet comedian who is currently on his “Feltopia” world tour. He made a stop at MTSU on Oct. 12, with bits from his current show and other shows.

“My show has been all about me quitting comedy and going into politics, that’s the show I’ve been touring,” said Feltface. “Tonight, I’m going to do a slightly different show because I don’t know how many people here tonight will know me and I wanna just come out swinging.”

And swinging he did, as he came out and immediately made fun of the poor driving and parking skills of MTSU students. He was very excited to perform for a crowd of college students here at MSTU. He meant MTSU, but close enough.

“I have a pretty broad range of age groups at my shows, but my heart is always with the younger audience members, so I feel like they’re my people,” said Feltface.

Feltface connected with the audience. He even received a scarf from an audience member during the show. He had to have it taken off after a few minutes as he got very tangled in the yarn.

Despite all of this, the audience and Feltface grew close as he told them about his former career as a wavy guy outside a furniture store and other personal details. Physical comedy bits had the audience nearly in tears, with many people pulling out their phones to video it.

A lot of people in the audience were most familiar with Feltface from his Gumtree story. The clip that has been reuploaded onto YouTube with over 12 million views is a small section from his 2018 show, “Randy Writes a Novel.” The full show is available to buy on his website and for free on YouTube now.

“I owe my entire career to internet piracy. You never know how you’re going to cut through and I’m grateful to anyone whoever pirated me and showed me to more people,” said Feltface.

Towards the end of the show, Feltface announced that he will in fact be running for president of the United States. Don’t worry, some of his body was made in the United States, so he is eligible to run.

Feltface said he wished he could come back next year. Feltface will continue touring his show “Feltopia” and a recorded version will be available around March. He plans to tour again with a new show and hopes to make a stop in Nashville if he can’t come back to MTSU.

