MTSU football employee charged with exposing himself and resisting arrest

MTSU Football Director of Player Personnel Nicholas Woodley was arrested for indecent exposure and resisting arrest at the Murfreesboro Target. He has since been suspended from his post, according to a statement MTSU Athletics Associate Director Mark Owens gave to WKRN News 2.

City police officers were investigating the incident at the Target on Old Fort Parkway on Sunday, Oct. 15 when they arrested Woodley at around 2:30 p.m. He had been identified as a suspect in an indecent exposure incident that occurred the day before.

On Saturday, Oct. 14, Woodley reportedly complimented a teenage girl on her outfit and subsequently moved a basket he was holding in front of his waist to reveal his genitals.

According to police, Woodley had frequented the store for the past five days.

As officers escorted Woodley to the door, he made efforts to stop walking and enter aisles to resist arrest, causing officers to temporarily lose grip on his arms, according to a report of Sunday’s arrest from the Murfreesboro Police Department.

According to the arresting officer’s statement, Woodley also attempted to use his phone during the encounter, prompting officers to seize it.

Woodley was transported to the Rutherford County Sheriff’s office and given a $3,000 bond and a Nov. 30 court date. He has since been released on bond.

Woodley has worked at MTSU for nearly six years and previously worked as a student manager for the University of Alabama football team.

The investigation is on-going. Murfreesboro City Police believe there may be other victims and request that anyone who believes themselves to be a victim contact MPD Criminal Investigations Division Detective Ben Sagrera at 615-201-5633 of Crime Stoppers of Rutherford County at 615-893-7867.

This is a developing story.

