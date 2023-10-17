Must-have songs on every Halloween playlist

Featured Photo by David Menidrey

Story by Anna Leadingham

It’s the most wonderful time of the year for those who love the creepy and crawly. For those planning Halloween parties or need a Halloween playlist while carving up pumpkins into Jack-O-Lanterns, picking out the perfect Halloween costume, buying the best Halloween candy and attending the scariest haunted houses – Don’t worry, you’re covered. Here are over 10 songs to complete every Halloween playlist so that you can be the life (or the undead) of the party.

It’s in the name. If this song doesn’t represent Halloween, no song will. It is fun and is no doubt a Halloween holiday classic. The song and lyrics were all done by Danny Elfman. The spooky tune introduces the film “Nightmare Before Christmas” and was covered by Marlin Manson and Pan!c at the Disco. This song is sure to be a sing-along at your next Halloween party.

If you like this one, also check out “I’m In Love With a Monster” by Fifth Harmony.

This song is about as funky as they come. With the clavinet riff on repeat, it’s a song you don’t grow tired of easily. The syncopation of the song and the driving drums give the song a major dance appeal. The lyrics sing of bad luck. The tune is about how you will never live a full life if you allow what you don’t understand to rule your life.

A song with a similar vibe to this one would be “Maneater” by Daryl Hall & John Oates.

This is the ultimate “hold your partner close and dance” song. With the soft-spoken vocal technique sung by vocalist Robbie Grey, the song puts listeners in an almost dream-like state. While most think it’s about the world stopping when you are with that special person, the lyrics are actually a bit darker. The song suggests that there is an actual atomic bomb that drops while a couple is together, forever melting the two together physically and emotionally. The perfect song to dance with your Bride-of-Frankenstein.

If you like this song, check out “Walking With a Ghost” by Tegan and Sara.

“I saw a werewolf with a Chinese menu in his hand, walking down the streets of Soho in the rain” might be one of the best opening lyrics to any song ever. The repeated piano riff in the song never grows tiresome. The song is so fun to howl to no matter what you’re doing this Fall. The song was written by Zevon as a joke after watching a bunch of B-rated horror films.

“Ghost Town” by The Specials is another enjoyable song if this one is a favorite.

A huge cultural phenomenon for citizens of the US and the UK is to go to a showing of The Rocky Horror Picture Show and participate. Many show-goers bring items to throw and/or interact with the show such as toast, hotdogs, prunes, cards, rice, newspapers, rubber gloves, confetti, water guns, bells, party hats, toilet paper, noisemakers and candles or flashlights. Many participants also dress up as various characters. The participation of “The Time Warp” is expected and is so fun and easy to do, after all its just a jump to the left and a step to the right.

Another great song from a movie for Halloween is “Magic Dance” by David Bowie in “Labyrin

This song is just a straight classic. From the stunning sound effects in the song such as a bubbling caldron, chains rattling and a coffin opening, the song makes audiences smile from ear to ear. The footwork of the dance was taken from the “Mashed Potato,” which was a popular dance move in the 1960s. To do the Monster Mash, one must perform Frankenstein-style arm and hand motions with that footwork.

Different vibe, but same danceable beat “Ghost” by Ella Henderson will also get your foot tapping.

This song just screams Halloween. It doesn’t matter where you play this, you will almost be hypnotized into singing along to the dark lyrics. Buck Dharma wrote the song envisioning an early death for himself. The lyrics are simply about eternal love and the inevitability of death. No matter how great the song is, we all agree it could use more cowbell.

If you are a fan of this, you should check out “Dig Up Her Bones” by Misfits.

This spooky tune is a cult classic that has been covered many times by a variety of artists. This version, however, is particularly scary as you can hear the desperation in Hawkin’s voice and the demented tone he sings in. The song was originally meant to be a love song, but Hawkins allegedly got intoxicated on producer Arnold Maxin’s account and recorded this version of the song.

Another song with an interesting tone is “Dracula’s Wedding” by Outkast featuring Kelis.

Ray Parker Jr. wrote the song for the 1984 classic supernatural/comedy film “Ghostbusters.” It doesn’t matter if you are 5 or 105, you are going to know this smash hit. The song itself is infectious and unforgettable. With the phrase “Who ya gonna call?” and a star-studded cast for the music video, it’s no wonder the song became just as popular as its movie counterpart.

“Freaks Come Out at Night” by Whodini is another great 80s hit for Halloween.

Is it really a surprise that Thriller belongs in number one? The funk-disco sound features sound effects throughout its entirety including howling wolves, thunder footsteps on wooden planks, creaking doors, wind and a creepy exert from Vincent Price towards the end of the song. Complete with a 13-minute music video that features dancing zombies and a choreography that everyone has tried to mimic the dance to; Don’t lie, you know you have.

Though it is no match for “Thriller,” “Bark at the Moon” by Ozzy Osbourne makes a nice pair to this classic.

Grab your favorite sweater and a pumpkin spice latte. It’s time to start listening before October is over.

