Top five cult classics for spooky season

Oct. 1 marks the beginning of the spooky season and with the spooky season comes one of everyone’s favorite pastimes: horror movie marathons. However, with so many new additions to the ever expanding list of horror films, it may be hard to decide what to watch this Halloween.

Recently, The Conjuring universe added “The Nun 2″ to its franchise. Last year “Halloween” finally concluded their own franchise with “Halloween Ends.” The second installment of the “Scream” reboot was also released earlier this year. All these franchises either continue to expand or have finally ended, so what should you watch during the holiday?

I have picked out my top five cult classics that are perfect for anyone looking to do a movie marathon this Halloween.

“Beetlejuice”

Starting with a good family friendly movie, “Beetlejuice” is one of the more fun films that Tim Burton has made throughout his career. Starring Winona Ryder and Micheal Keaton, the film follows a recently deceased couple who contact a “bio-exorcist” called Beetlejuice in order to get rid of the new residents of their former home.

The film is anything but terrifying. It’s fun and goofy and above all else has a great broadway musical based on its story. You’ll enjoy watching it with friends and family.

Since its original release, there has been confirmation and updates on the upcoming sequel set to release in September of 2024. Both Ryder and Keaton will be reprising their roles and Jenna Ortega will be joining the cast as well. This is the perfect time to either remind yourself of what happened in the first film or if you’ve never seen it, a perfect time to get familiar with the story.

“Little Shop of Horrors”

The second film I would recommend for the spooky season is perfect for plant lovers. The 1986 film “Little Shop of Horrors” will be one of the least frightening films on this list. It’s an adaptation of the 1960 film “The Little Shop of Horrors,” but what makes this one more enjoyable is the musical aspect.

For those not familiar, the film follows a flower shop owner named Seymour Krelborn (played by Rick Moranis) after he discovers his exotic plant he called Audrey II needs blood in order to grow.

The film has it all: romance, drama and bloodshed. You’ll find yourself vibing to the music, and you’ll maybe wish you had a carnivorous plant of your own. Even if you don’t like musicals, consider giving “Little Shop of Horrors” a try. The film is an experience I recommend everyone to watch at least once.

“IT”

Moving towards more recent releases, my personal favorite horror film is the 2017 “IT” movie. It is currently the highest grossing horror movie of all time, and was the reason I became a big fan of horror movies in the first place.

The series follows a group of kids in a town called Derry when a murderous alien called Pennywise wakes up from his slumber to lure and eat children. “IT” is a well known film by now. Stephen King wrote the novel of the same name back in 1986, and since then the book has been adapted into not just the 2017 film but also a miniseries in the 90s.

While you can save yourself three hours and only watch the first film, the sequel does provide a somewhat satisfactory conclusion to the Losers Club. Regardless, prepare some tissues because you will cry either from how tragic the lives of the Losers are or from how terrifying Pennywise can be.

“The Ring”

Imagine living in a world where you had seven days left to live just because you watched a tape. That is terrifying. After being exposed to many horror films, it was rare to find a film that could truly send shivers down my spine. “The Ring” is certainly the kind of movie you want to watch if you’re looking for a scare.

I watched the 2002 American remake of the film, however I encourage people to return back to the original source material and watch the 1998 Japanese film. The success of the Japanese version resulted in the 2002 version that so many people are familiar with and subsequently the sequels “The Ring Two” and “Rings.” America has been remaking films from Japan for a long time, so it’s time to give credit to original works.

“A Nightmare on Elm Street”

My number one cult classic recommendation is “A Nightmare on Elm Street”. The 1984 Movie is one of the few horror films that can still give you a fright. Most people are familiar with Freddy Kreguer and his ability to kill individuals through their sleep, and to be honest, the rhyme about Kreguer coming to get you has been stuck in my head since the first time I heard it.

In the original film, the story follows Nancy Thompson (played by Heather Langenkamp) and her group of friends as they are being targeted by Kreguer. The franchise is quite extensive and after the second movie it is not worth watching. However, the original story is still a favorite amongst horror movie fans.

Kreguer himself as a villain is interesting in this movie. He has a motive that gets explained. Pair that up with supernatural elements, and you get a pretty cool slasher film that has the ability to stand alone. There’s a reason the 2010 remake received a lot of negative reception and I believe it’s because the original is already perfect.

Give “A Nightmare on Elm Street” a watch for nostalgic purposes. If you need more convincing, it was Johnny Depp’s film debut.



