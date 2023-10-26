Student chosen to choreograph for MTSU’s Dance Program’s fall dance concert

Featured Photo Courtesy of Lily Hall

Story by Annabelle Cranfill

Dance major Lily Hall is choreographing for the Middle Tennessee State University Dance program’s Fall Dance Concert coming up in November.

Every semester, MTSU Dance faculty will decide on at least one student choreographer to set and stage a piece to be showcased in the dance concert.

Previous students have been chosen by invitation. This semester was done differently, with a form where students could submit choreography to be considered.

Hall is a senior who has been a part of the dance program since fall 2021. She has been heavily involved since she began the program. Hall served on Dance Society as First-Year Representative for the 2021-2022 school year. Dance Society is a student-run organization within the dance program. She is the current Dance Society Vice President. She is also serving on the Department of Theatre and Dance’s Student Advisory Board, SAB.

Alongside the dance program, Hall attended the American College Dance Association, ACDA, conference in both Spring 2021 and Spring 2022. She choreographed a group piece then a solo for MTSU’s Performing Arts Company, MPAC, in spring 2022 and fall 2022 respectively. Hall has also choreographed a piece that was shown in the dance program’s Student Gala, the annual student choreography showcase.

Beginning her competitive dance career at 8 years old, Hall trained in styles including Ballet, Lyrical, Jazz, Contemporary and Tap. At age 11, she began choreographing solos. She continued to do so throughout high school.

Hall’s piece for the Fall Dance Concert is loosely based on Botticelli’s painting “The Birth of Venus.” Hall took inspiration from the imagery of the painting with the subject’s body language and positioning. Gravitational pull and athleticism are also being incorporated into the work.

Casting for the dance was done through audition in the first week of the semester. After receiving availability, Hall chose dancers based on who could connect with and fulfill her vision and who her choreography would flatter. 16 dancers make up Hall’s cast list.

Hall’s creative process consisted of watching analyses of the painting and taking note of key phrases and concepts that stuck out to build off of. She would also draw inspiration from different similarly natured art. A groundwork of phrases will be taught then altered with placements and formations.

Rehearsals began shortly after auditions. The piece rehearses for an hour and a half two times a week. Hall works closely with her dancers, answering questions and explaining movement. She works effectively while also tending to the needs of her cast. Faculty has also been helpful in giving Hall advice in how to work with the dancers and run rehearsals.

While remaining a peer, Hall has had to step into the leadership position of choreographer.

“I think over time I’ve figured out how to draw that line,” Hall said. “Even though it’s kind of difficult to set that boundary, it is also really nice to kind of all be on the same playing field.”

The finished piece will be shown at the ACDA conference for the informal showing in March 2024. Hall hopes to not only grow closer to her dancers but also for them to gain experience in preparing for ACDA.

Throughout this process, Hall has had revelations in her choreographic process.

“I’ve realized I’m capable of choreographing in more than one way,” Hall said. She concluded that her typical process for her previous solos might not work the same for a piece that is not so linear. “I’ve definitely realized that I need to step out of my own comfort zone and try choreographing in different ways,” Hall added.

Hall’s piece will be shown in the Fall Dance Concert from Nov. 14 to Nov. 16. Stay up to date on the dance program’s Facebook and Instagram.

