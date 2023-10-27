MTSU student stands with Israel as Israeli friends brave surrounding conflict

Featured Photo by Taylor Brandon | Unsplash

Story by Matthew Giffin

Christian Dunham, a senior Middle Tennessee State University student, has focused his daily attention on the Israel-Hamas war since Hamas first attacked on Oct. 7. He has seen a number of images and reports about Hamas’s violence against Israeli citizens across social media. Every day, he is thankful that none of them include any of his family’s Israeli friends.

When he first received news that Israeli civilians were being killed by Hamas terrorists, his thoughts flew to his friends and their safety. For now, these family friends are confined to Tel Aviv, Israel’s most populous city, sitting on the coast of the Mediterranean Sea. Dunham is confident that they are safe, but Israel has continued to endure a near-constant stream of rocket fire from multiple fronts.

Hamas fired an estimated 2,200 rockets on Oct. 7 at southern and central Israel, which includes Tel Aviv, according to the Israeli Defense Force, ABC News reported.

A tie to Israel

The two families’ closeness comes from a friendship between two grandmothers of each family — Dunham’s grandmother and a woman he identified as Sarah, who now has a number of grandchildren who are all old enough to serve in the IDF. Dunham cannot remember a time when their two families were not close.

Dunham’s family’s connection to the state of Israel is also partly responsible for the families’ relationship, he said. He credits that connection to his family’s Christian faith. Dunham himself regularly sports Israeli military fatigues and posts on Instagram about supporting the state of Israel.

“I’ve done it for years,” Dunham told MTSU Sidelines about voicing support for Israel. “And I’ve had people come at me before on social media, and I’m like, ‘Dude, I don’t care.’”

When Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu declared war on Hamas shortly after the Oct. 7 attack, Sarah’s family planned to head north from Tel Aviv to increase the distance between them and Gaza, but they have been prevented from doing so and have stayed put for now, Dunham said.

“She tries not to text a whole bunch. They’re very polite,” he said about Sarah’s communication with his family. “Rockets could be hitting their house, and they would be like, ‘We’re doing fine. We’ll be okay.’”

Nonetheless, the two families are in contact on a daily basis, Dunham said. He and his family keep track of what areas are under attack using a “red alert” smartphone application that delivers notifications to phones that warn users when an incoming rocket is headed toward Israel.

“I’m pointing my fingers at Hamas.”

“I was in shock,” Dunham said about the Oct. 7 attack. He was also angry that anyone would think to kill civilians attending a music festival, like the attendees of the one that Hamas terrorists interrupted by entering Israeli territory on paragliders and killing around 260 people, according to the IDF, CBS News reported.

The day before, Dunham said, his grandmother told him she was planning on making a trip to Israel, which she had visited several times before to see Sarah.

“The people who don’t stand behind Israel, it’s been kind of mind-boggling to me,” he said. “Revolution wouldn’t be going into families’ houses, burning 40 babies. That’s not it, no, no. Or shooting rockets constantly at residential places and hospitals… They’re evil.”

But he was careful to distinguish between Hamas terrorists and Palestinians living in Gaza and Israel.

“They’re people too,” Dunham said about Palestinians. “I’m pointing my fingers at Hamas.”

Hamas terrorists have killed approximately 1,400 people in Israel, including children, ABC News reported. At least 32 of those killed were Americans, according to the U.S. State Department, and Hamas has taken more than 200 hostages, according to the IDF.

Israel has warned people in Gaza of incoming fire and a potential ground invasion of 400,000 IDF soldiers to eliminate Hamas terrorists who are using tunnel networks underneath residential areas, ABC News reported.

Since Oct. 7, Israel has taken attacks from the north by Lebanese terrorist group Hezbollah, Reuters reported. Fighting between Israel and Hezbollah has escalated since the start of the Israel-Hamas war.

For his part, Dunham is staying vigilant, monitoring social media and keeping in contact with Sarah’s family, praying that they remain unharmed.

To contact Editor-in-Chief Matthew Giffin, email editor@mtsusidelines.com.

For more news, visit www.mtsusidelines.com, or follow us on Facebook at MTSU Sidelines or on Twitter and Instagram at @mtsusidelines.